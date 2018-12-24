(WSVN) - One of the great things about Help Me Howard is even after your story airs, they keep in touch, keep following you, and in many cases, continue to work to help you. A few examples — here is our Christmas Eve edition of Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser

You have heard that line: That ship has sailed. Bruce could only wish…

Bruce McEachern, boat is finally gone: “I guess I have a tattoo on my forehead that says ‘sucker.'”

Four years ago, Bruce was trying to be nice when he let a fellow dock this old 53-foot Pilot Boat behind his house for a few months.

Bruce McEachern: “He was supposed to pay $500 a month, which never materialized.”

The boat owner disappeared, and without his approval, legally, Bruce couldn’t move the vessel. We helped him draw up the paperwork to give the shamrock away.

Bruce McEachern: “And thank God the shamrock is gone.”

A fellow with a 20-foot boat hauled it to Miami. Bruce’s nightmare is over.

Bruce McEachern: “Help Me Howard is like a guardian angel.”

You can’t call Calvin McNeil happy. Relieved maybe.

Calvin McNeil, brother was murdered: “‘Ya’ll better be glad you caught me,’ like he was gonna kill all the boys in the neighborhood.”

In 1965, Leon Holston was sent to prison after admitting to raping and murdering four boys, including Calvin’s brother Tally.

Then this year, Holston tried to convince a judge to set him free after 51 years in prison.

We were with Calvin when Holston was rolled into court. It’s the first time Calvin had seen his brother’s killer in 51 years.

Calvin McNeil: “I can’t explain it. Oh my goodness, oh my goodness. You have no idea. I can’t say.”

But Holston didn’t get released from prison this year. He died in the Broward County Jail of natural causes.

That gave Calvin some satisfaction, but not much because it doesn’t bring back his brother Tally.

Calvin McNeil: “My brother, nobody is talking about him. It’s like he is nothing, he doesn’t matter.”

Byron Williams thought he had solved a crime when we met him.

Byron Williams, mail was stolen: “You are going to see a tag number, a good description of the car.”

Byron had video of a man stealing his mail — not once, but several times. His cameras also showed the man stealing the neighbor’s mail.

Byron turned it all over to the postal service to arrest the man, but nothing happened.

Byron Williams: “I’m frustrated, irate.”

The postal service told us they were investigating the federal offense. Our story aired.

And now…

Byron Williams: “Nothing, nothing at all.”

Byron was stunned that no one was arrested, and after a postal employee picked up the video, Byron never heard from them again.

Byron Williams: “I think this is ridiculous, I think it’s comical that nothing gets done. I feel that I’ve been neglected and ignored.”

As disgusted as Byron is … is how delighted Jennifer is.

Jennifer Buell, returned to Florida: “I haven’t been this happy in so long.”

When Jennifer was a youngster, she got arrested and served 60 days in jail.

That straightened her out. She got a college degree and was a nurse in North Carolina when we met her.

Jennifer Buell: “I’m actually the plastic surgery lead nurse in Charlotte.”

Jennifer wanted to return to Florida to be with her family, but she could not get her nursing license because she had no proof she had completed her sentence back in the ’90s.

We were able to help out.

Jennifer Buell: “This is great. I can come home.”

Since that day, Jennifer sold her house in North Carolina, got a nursing job in Florida, and she told me she was even happier than the day we got to deliver the good news to her.

Jennifer Buell: “I’ve been crying all day.”

Patrick Fraser: “Wait, this is good news!”

Jennifer Buell: “It’s freaking fantastic news!”

Jennifer is one of the most personable people I have met in a long time. Glad everything is working out just the way she hoped.

Merry Christmas, everybody, and I hope everything works out for you in the new year as well.

