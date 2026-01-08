Help Me Howard. It’s become as well known in these parts as white, sandy beaches and jammed interstates, and now it’s about to change– for one of the two people involved. Patrick Fraser explains.

It’s been an amazing 27 years, beginning with our first Help Me Howard story on traffic tickets.

But Howard and I didn’t like the idea of telling you how to solve your problem. We wanted to do it for you, and away we went.

Margaret: “Nobody really knows the anguish that I feel at times with it.”

Margaret’s liver was failing, and she knew she was dying. At that time, poor people in Broward without insurance were left to die. With some help, we got Margaret the $200,000 liver transplant for free.”

Margaret: “They did tell me I couldn’t get on, but guess who got one. Thanks to two special, special people.”

Over the years, we helped thousands of people like Betty, who was so cash-strapped that she could not afford an 18-dollar-a-month rent increase. Her story aired.

Woman on telephone: “Like Betty, I am on a fixed income, but I have the extra 18 dollar hike in her rent that I can commit to paying.”

So many people sent Betty a few dollars, she could pay her rent for years.

Betty: “I just feel happy now. Happy because I know I’m going to make it now. Like I said, this is getting to me.”

Sometimes it was more than money.

Children like Caleb, who needed a special helmet for his head to shape properly. After our story aired, insurance companies started paying for the helmets…

Justin was kicked out of school during COVID when his mask fell off while he was having a seizure. We got him back in school, and in our story, he said he wanted to be a police officer.

A few days later, South Florida police gathered to hold a parade for Justin.

Justin: “I can’t believe it, man! I can’t believe it.”

He got to touch a horse, see a helicopter, and got an honorary badge.

Officer: “These are all your friends, and they are here whenever you need them.”

That gift from the police would make anyone smile.

The grind people endured in some rentals would make you cringe.

Alreatha had rats, leaks, even on her bed.

Alreatha: “It’s just disgusting. This don’t make no sense.”

We had so many battles with condo and homeowner associations over mold, fences, and even the American flag. And we won a few.

Danielle Byrami: “I still can display my flag, so I’m happy.”

People love their pets and were desperate for us to help.

Jannene Howard-Brown: “The dog is a physical reminder to my son of my husband.”

Justice’s dad was a police officer killed in the line of duty. After he passed away, the dog he had given to his son escaped. An animal group found him and wouldn’t return him. We got him back.

Jannene Howard-Brown: “To actually have you guys help us is just a blessing. So for that, we’re forever grateful.”

Helping people who couldn’t help themselves is rewarding.

Marie Griffin: “I’m a straight-out prisoner.”

Marie needed a wheelchair ramp to get out of her home. We made it happen.

Robert’s wheelchair was crushed by a construction crew. He was one of many people we helped get a new wheelchair.

Many stories were one-of-a-kind.

This fellow was going door to door telling people he was with Help Me Howard and raising money for sick people.

Ronald Spease: “Public apology to all those I have harmed.”

After we tracked him down, he stopped his little scam.

Elmo got arrested — for acting as Elmo. We asked an attorney to help him get the charges dropped, and he did.

Denny had a million-dollar fine slapped on his house.

Denny Dorcey: “And I’m glad you guys are here for the community of South Florida.”

We got the fine erased.

Blanca Maria Valle: “I didn’t get an alert. I didn’t get anything from Citibank.”

Bianca was one of hundreds of people who had contacted us after getting money stolen from their bank accounts.

In her case, it was $720,000. We helped get it back for her.

Blanca Maria Valle: “Oh, it feels great.”

Creative South Floridians even wrote songs about us.

F$O Dinero: “If you’re from Broward, you gotta know Help Me Howard.”

From rappers to soft melodies.

Song: “Patrick and Howard helped with my HOA. They always have something negative to say.”

Those are great, but it was never about us. It’s always been about you. To make you smile, to make you happy, to do what we have done since 1999: help solve your problem.

And now part of it comes to an end.

After 40 years at channel 7 — 27 years working with this fellow doing Help Me Howard, I am going to walk away. It’s time. I don’t use the word retirement. I am going on vacation —and I know I will find other ways to help people, cause I love it.

But Howard is sticking around…

Howard Finkelstein: “Patrick, working with you these past 27 years has been a blessing for me and my family. Helping South Floridians with their problems has been a blessing in my life and for my family. You have created something that has changed the lives of so many people. I want to say thank you for everything, my friend.”

Patrick Fraser: “Thank you, Howard!”

Help Me, Howard, with Patrick Fraser will now become Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer. He has a big heart, and he will be great.

Brandon Beyer: “Well, these are impossible shoes to fill, but it will be an absolute honor to continue serving the folks of South Florida.

Patrick Fraser: “And don’t call [Howard] before 11 a.m., cause he walks his dogs.

So thank you to the Ansin family, who owns Channel 7, and Alice Jacobs, our boss, for letting us have the freedom to do Help Me Howard our way. And most of all, thank you, South Florida, for trusting us to take care of you. It’s been remarkable for me.

Oh wait, one final set of bad puns…

Got a problem you want to depart from your life? Need someone to retire it? Contact us! These guys will show it the exit sign. God bless you all.

I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

