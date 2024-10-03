(WSVN) - The November election is just about a month away, and one woman who was excited to vote got a letter that said, “If you want to vote, you have to pay.” True or false? To get the answer, let’s bring in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Many people have pictures of their family on the wall.

Joan Rutherford: “You are looking at my family, which I dearly love and cherish.”

But very few people put them there for the reason Joan does.

Joan Rutherford: “The inspiration that keeps me off drugs is my children, my grandchildren.”

Many years ago, Joan was addicted to crack cocaine.

Joan Rutherford: “I committed a crime. I shoplifted in order to smoke crack cocaine.”

Joan went to prison, and while there made a vow to, not only kick the crack addiction, but restore a right she treasured.

Joan Rutherford: “I wanted to just go vote.”

To become eligible, Joan says she was told she had to pay court costs from her recent conviction. She says she did.

Joan Rutherford: “I paid, and I paid, and I paid.”

The state of Florida then issued her voter registration card.

Joan Rutherford: “And I got my rights and voted again.”

That was in 2019.

Then, a few weeks ago, she got a letter saying the state had found court costs she had to pay, or she could not vote in the November election.

Joan Rutherford: “‘You owe $468 from 1999,’ which is 25 years ago.”

Joan was stunned.

She lives off disability and can’t pay $468 on such short notice, meaning she will lose a right she fought to restore.

Joan Rutherford: “But I’m not trying to give up, so that’s why I called you guys.”

Well, Howard, do you have to pay to vote?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “For me and you, no. In 2018, Florida voters passed an amendment allowing convicted felons to vote after they served their sentence. But the Legislature added a requirement: that you had to pay the court cost fines and restitution from your criminal conviction to be able to vote. Then, you could vote.”

We had good news and bad news for Joan.

The bad news? The Miami-Dade Clerks Office sent us more unpaid court costs from as far back as 1992, showing instead of the $468, Joan now owes $1,869.

Joan Rutherford: “I don’t think that’s fair.”

Now, the good news, Joan. We spoke to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Desmond Meade: “I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to impact people’s lives.”

Desmond Meade heads the coalition that helped make it possible for over a million Floridians to get their right to vote restored after they completed their sentence. But paying their old court costs wasn’t simple.

Desmond Meade: “So they basically said you can’t vote until you pay your debts, but then, when you approach the state to say, ‘OK, how much do I owe?’ They’re like, ‘Well, we don’t really know.'”

That’s why it took decades for Joan’s old fines to appear. Desmond and his organization paid them and restored her voter’s rights.

Desmond Meade: “She will be good to go. We’re going to – we’re rectifying this.”

I went to Joan’s house to tell her she can now vote in November.

Joan Rutherford: “Guess what: I will see y’all at the polls.”

Seeing Joan’s face reminds me of how much we should all appreciate the right to vote in November.

Joan Rutherford: “Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, I appreciate them so much, as well as you guys, ’cause if it hadn’t started with you guys, it would have never ended up this way.”

Hopefully everyone will be as enthusiastic about voting in November as Joan is.

Now, if you want to donate to Desmond’s organization to help others get their voting rights restored, or you need to get your rights restored, or you are an attorney wanting to do a little pro-bono work to help people like Joan, we have that link.

And if you want to see if you are registered to vote or you need to register, you have until Oct. 7. You can do it online or you can go to the election office and do it in person.

More Information:

Register to vote online

Register to vote and check your voting status



Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Hotline number for over the phone fines and fees help: 877-698-6830

Donate

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

