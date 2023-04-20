(WSVN) - Someone stole his identity and created credit cards to get money from his bank account. Nothing new, right? But this guy is from Texas, and when no one did anything about the crime, he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser and flew to South Florida to try to get something done.

David Snell is from Frisco, Texas, just outside Dallas, where he owns several businesses.

David Snell: “I am a pilot with an airplane tour business, a large crawfish catering business and a wood floor business.”

But David wanted to come to South Florida to meet with Help Me Howard because of a South Florida man who was giving him the business.

David Snell: “And that’s why I flew here from Dallas, to come here to try to catch this guy and light a fire under some of these people that haven’t gotten him yet.”

Let’s back up to last September when someone tried to open six credit cards in David’s name, including this one that got mailed to his house.

David Snell: “But the Navy Federal Credit Union told me that the credit card was not open. I didn’t have to worry about it. And that was it.”

Boy, were they wrong…

David Snell: “Lo and behold, a few weeks later, and there’s a $6,160 charge showing up on my credit report from none other Navy Federal Credit Union.”

Someone had used the card to withdraw more than $4,000 in cash from ATMs in just three days, and then strolled over to Neiman Marcus in Bal Harbor where he spent $1,330 shopping.

David Snell: “A nice pair of swim trunks — hopefully not a speedo for $545 — and a nice pair of black and white Dolce & Gabbana socks for $105.”

As a joke, David went to the store to show the items his credit card had bought, but he wasn’t laughing after trying to get the store and card company’s fraud departments to go after the suspect.

David Snell: “But, I mean, it was like pulling teeth with these people. If I didn’t step outside of the box, I’d probably still be here having to fight that. That debt was mine, on my credit report.”

But David kept battling. After the credit union shut down the card and wiped out the $6,000 bill, he was given a picture of the person who he was told used his credit card, and the accused even gave a name that was printed at the top of the receipt: Lee Darvil.

David Snell: “And yet no one can get this guy and say that they don’t have a case. If you don’t have a case for that, you might as well let them all walk free.”

Turns out, a fellow by the name of Lee Darvil did time for bad checks.

David contacted Bal Harbour Police with the picture and a request.

David Snell: “You might have to bleep it out. I want that guy’s ass in jail.”

But the man in the store picture was not arrested.

David Snell: “These are all my notes. In the first few days, all this crap.”

And David is being told it’s not a good case.

David Snell: “I’ve delivered everything to these people, and the fact that they can’t get this guy in jail is driving me crazy.”

Well, Howard, legally is someone dropping the ball here?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes, a lot of people, but it’s a ball that doesn’t bother them. The police could try to solve the case, but these cases are time consuming, difficult, and sometimes hard to get a conviction, and in most instances, once the victim gets the debt the crook ran up wiped out, the case is done. It’s the way things operate today.”

I contacted the Bal Harbour Police.

Lt. Carlos Arango told me they had a better picture of the person who allegedly charged items to David’s credit card.

They did a photo lineup with clerks who interacted with him.

Lt. Arango said no one recognized Darvil so our case is dead in the water, adding if witnesses who interacted with him can’t ID him, we can’t charge him.

So, Howard, why don’t the banks and stores go after people taking their money?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “The stores don’t care because they get their money from the credit card company. And for credit card companies, it’s cheaper for them to take the loss and write it off, rather then try to track down the crook and get their money back. It’s the cost of doing business for them.”

As David returned to Dallas, he left us with a promise if there is ever an arrest, he will buy the suspect a gift from his favorite store.

David Snell: “And the orange Prada shoes that I saw there for $550 that were foam would look great with an orange jumpsuit with this guy back in jail.”

At least David still has his sense of humor. And one more thing, when credit card companies get hit with thefts, they pass the cost on to customers who pay the interest rates on their credit cards, so in that way, you have to pay for someone else’s crime.

Someone stealing your piece of mine? Don’t let it take a costly toll on you. Let us fly in, no frills and no charge.

With this Help me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

