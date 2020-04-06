Fired for Asking Boss About a Sick Co-worker

(WSVN) - Questions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue to pour in. If you have shared custody, do you have to let your ex visit with the kids during the outbreak? Can you be fired if you ask your boss about a sick co-worker? Help me Howard with Patrick Fraser has answers.

The good news? You have a job. The bad news? Another employee is sick at work.

Susan: “Last Friday, one of the employees had verbally stated that their mother tested positive for the coronavirus, and he’s actually been sick in the office for about two days.”

Susan, as we will call her, asked us not to show her face. She was scared for several reasons when a sick co-worker revealed his mother had coronavirus.

Susan: “I’m 15 weeks pregnant. I have a 9-year-old son. My son has asthma. I also have a father that has COPD. He’s had open-heart surgery, immune deficiency. He has many issues.”

Susan went to her boss to confirm the news about the co-worker.

Susan: “And he’s like, ‘What’s your problem?’ and I’m like, ‘What do you mean? I need to know what’s going on, so I can take proper measures when I leave.'”

Her boss replied.

Susan: “And he said, ‘You know what? Get your things and leave.’ Yeah, they fired me because I spoke up at work? That’s wrong!”

A pregnant woman with a child and a sick father at home.

Susan: “I want to know if, legally, if it was right for me to be fired because I questioned what was going on with the coronavirus.”

Well, Howard, can you fire a pregnant worker because she starts asking questions about a sick coworker whose mother has coronavirus?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “No, you cannot be fired for asking questions about the coronavirus at work, but your only remedy — file a complaint with OSHA, who could get your job back and back pay.”

Howard, from co-workers to kids, a divorced couple shares custody of their child or children. Do they have to share visitation during this crisis?

Howard Finkelstein: “The Florida Supreme Court has concluded that in-person visitations can be suspended till the middle of April if one parent thinks it’s a health risk, and replace the visit with a video visit. If the other parent disagrees, the other parent can ask for an emergency court hearing, but as a Broward judge wrote, ‘The parents better work it out or suffer the consequences later.'”

You live in a condo where you are told another resident has tested positive for the coronavirus. Do you have a right to know who it is in case you came in contact with them?

Howard Finkelstein: “Common sense would say yes, because you might now be a carrier and put your family at risk, but the law says no, because the person with the virus has the right to keep it a secret.”

I bet some of these laws change after this is over.

Another condo question: Can an association block you from having a friend or family member come visit you inside your own condo?

Howard Finkelstein: “The courts have never ruled on this, but I believe that an association cannot prevent a friend or family member from visiting. They don’t have that power.”

Howard, so many questions about the stimulus package. How do you get the $1,200? Are you eligible? Is there a simple answer?

Howard Finkelstein: “If you filed a 2018 tax return, make less than $75,000, you will either get a check or direct deposit. If you are on social security, even if you didn’t file a tax return in 2018, you will get the money.”

If you are not sure if you qualify for that $1,200, or if you need to do something to get the money, we have a link to get that answer down below, along with answers to many other questions you have asked us. Check it out.

And if you don’t find the answer you are looking for, get in touch with us. We are here for you. This is why we do Help me Howard: to help you.

Information to confirm that you qualify for the $1,200

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.