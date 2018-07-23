(WSVN) - For 55 years, they have pumped their water from a well in their yard. Now the county is saying, “You have to use our water, and you have to pay for that water.” They said no. The county said yes, and it’s why the family then called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Very few families can say they have lived in their house as long as the Johnsons have.

Susan Johnson, doesn’t want county water: “We had this house built in 1962, and we moved into it in 1963.”

Moved to Southwest Dade, which today looks nothing like Southwest Dade did back in the early ’60s.

Susan Johnson: “We saw it go from pine land and horse farms and chicken farms, and the hay silo and the West Forties to where it is now.”

Back then, there was no county water and sewer lines. Susan’s parents had to supply their own.

Susan Johnson: “The wells were sunk like 50 to 55 feet below ground level. That way, when it rains and everything, the water percolates through the coral rock, and everything is filtered out by the time it reaches the water table. We’ve never had any problems with the water.”

Susan says the water has tasted great and cost almost nothing for 55 years. And then the letter came.

Susan Johnson: “It was a letter sent to us by Miami-Dade Water and Sewer saying that they’re going to install the water lines, and we’re going to have to pay for the connection cost itself going from the meter to the house.”

Susan instantly thought … no.

Susan Johnson: “I took it as an infringement on my rights as the original owners of the house. I took it as a threat.”

What’s wrong with water from a government agency? Don’t get Susan started.

Susan Johnson: “I’ve done my research. I used to be a nuclear contractor. There are boil water alerts, like when the main water breaks, plus the fluoridation of city water. If there ever was a terrorist attack or something, that can contaminate the municipal wells and kill off large populations.”

Susan was told she would have to pay around $1,500 to hook up to the county water and sewer lines, then start paying the water and sewer bills.

Susan Johnson: “We are on fixed income.”

Well, Howard, can a government agency make you pay to use their water, when you say your water is fine?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes, they can. Almost every county has the legal right to force you to use their water source. You can ask for an extension to delay the hookup for one year, and you will get that granted. And you can ask for a variance to avoid hooking up permanently. But the requirements are almost impossible to meet.”

We spoke to several Miami-Dade County agencies. They told us water and sewer was needed in this area because the well water was contaminated at a least one home.

Susan’s reply? That neighbor had a shallow well which caused the problem, and Susan’s home has a deep well.

The good news from Miami-Dade Sewer and Water? The Johnsons and their 22 neighbors will not have to pay the cost to run the water and sewer lines. A bond issue will take care of that, but the neighbors just pay for the hookup to their homes.

The bad news for Susan? The Johnsons have to hook up and cannot continue to use their own well and septic tank.

As for Susan’s worry about the quality of the water, Miami-Dade County told us they test their water 320,000 times a year, and it meets or exceeds all local state and federal guidelines.

That doesn’t impress Susan.

Susan Johnson: “We’re not going to hook up, regardless of what they tell us.”

Howard Finkelstein: “If you still refuse to hook at the deadline, the county has several options to force you to comply. You can fight, but it’s costly to the homeowner, and it is an uphill battle.”

Susan says she is willing to fight that battle to keep her well water.

Susan Johnson: “If you get granted the variance, you won’t have to hook up at all. Why fix something if it’s not broken?”

I’m reminded of that old line: You cannot fight city hall. Susan disagrees. She will get that year extension to delay the hookup, and we will check back then to see how her fight is going.

Flooded with problems soaking you? Feel like you are getting hosed? Hook up with us, and let us turn on the tap to sprinkle in some of Howard’s legal knowledge.

