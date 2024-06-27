(WSVN) - A mother says she and her children have been living in 90-degree temperatures inside their home. Does your landlord have to provide air conditioning in your rental, or do you have to put up with living in a hot place? The answer might surprise you. Let’s bring in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to see.

It is hot. Nearly 90 degrees outside … and 90 degrees inside for Natalia and her children.

Natalia Wulfan: “It’ll feel like you’re going crazy. Literally. That’s what it feels like.”

The breaker room at her complex caught fire, wiping out the power for four units in the building.

Natalia is one of the unlucky ones.

Natalia Wulfan: “It’s hot. Like I will sit here and I will cry, because I’m so hot, and there is nothing I can do.”

When we spoke to Natalia, her family had lived like this for 14 days. No refrigerator and no lights.

Kid: “I am scared of the dark.”

A neighbor with electricity ran an extension cord to power a fan. A nice gesture, but it only circulates the hot air for the little ones.

Natalia Wulfan: “Because they were up all night crying. They were sweating. My baby’s clothes were drenched in sweat.”

The association posted the cost to restore the electricity: a little over $26,000. Natalia’s landlord paid her share, but Natalia was told it could be weeks before the work is done.

Natalia Wulfan: “I cried the whole night when she said that. I just sat there and cried. Like, it just feels like a horrible nightmare.”

The landlord told Natalia to go to a hotel and she would reimburse her, but…

Natalia Wulfan: “And I told her, I was like, ‘We don’t have money for a hotel every night. We do not have $200 for each night.'”

And so they sit in the hot, hot apartment, sweating day after day.

Natalia Wulfan: “I have my kids. I can’t even do anything for my kids. It’s horrible. It’s horrible being here.”

Well, legally, are renters entitled to air conditioning in South Florida? Howard?

Howard Finkelstein: “This may surprise you. Legally, you are entitled to heat in Florida, but not air conditioning, unless it’s part of your lease. However, you are entitled to electricity, and if the electricity goes out, and your landlord cannot fix it, you can terminate your lease, get your security deposit back and move out immediately.”

While the Riverside Breezes Association works to restore the power, we looked for other options.

Natalia Wulfan: “It’s relaxing being here, having some cold air.”

Cold air came after Hope South Florida, which helps families find homes, offered to pay for a hotel for a week for the family while the electrical work was done.

George Rich, Hope South Florida: “We are helping them with hotel vouchers. In addition, we will be coming alongside them to assist, making sure that when they go back into their homes, that they have everything that they need.”

The electrical repairs were finished at their apartment … but Mother Nature slapped the family again.

When the floods hit Fort Lauderdale in early June, city officials understandably were busy and couldn’t inspect the electrical work.

Rather than send the family back to the hot apartment, we saw on social media that Chad Van Horn and his wife Gabriela were letting victims of the flooding use their Airbnb.

After we told them about Natalia’s situation, they offered to help.

Gabriela Van Horn: If we can help the community, anybody that needs help, we are willing to do it, because we are just so fortunate, we want to always give back.”

Chad and Gabriela gave Natalia the family the beautiful townhouse for a few days.

Gabriela Van Horn: “And then, if you need to do laundry, there is a washer and dryer here.”

Gabriela also helped with food.

Gabriela Van Horn: “Winn-Dixie is around the corner.”

Natalia Wulfan: “Yes, amazing. Thank you so much.”

Gabriela Van Horn: “You’re welcome.”

Natalia Wulfan: “Thank you!”

Cool, comfortable, thanks to a generous group and a wonderful family, plus those people at Help Me Howard.

Natalia Wulfan: “Oh, my God, you guys were like God’s angels, like sent from heaven. I can’t even express enough how amazing it is to have you guys help.”

Glad you got to cool off, Natalia.

Now, the electrical repairs are done, but the property has to provide the city some paperwork to get the power turned back on.

Natalia’s landlord said, if she wants to break the lease, she will return her security deposit and let her move on.

Feel powerless? Don’t get heated. Plug us in. No one would say we’re cool, but we can be electric sometimes.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.