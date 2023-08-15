(WSVN) - A couple of appliances kept breaking in their rental. The landlord replaced them and then sent the renters the bill, blaming them for the breakdown.

It’s why they called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When you see people make that dangerous lonely journey across the Florida Straits, they’re the best at explaining why they risk their life.

Ralph Theodore: “You come to freedom. You’re going to work and have your stuff, so we just running for a better life.”

And for Ralph and his family, they found the freedom they were looking for in America.

Ralph Theodore: “Yeah, we did. We did. And we appreciate that too.”

For 15 years, they have enjoyed the highs of South Florida, and of course the headaches.

Ralph Theodore: “The problem was that we started having issues with the stove and microwave since last year.”

The owner of the duplex they rent sent out a repairman, again and again, who would tell Ralph the same thing, again and again.

Ralph Theodore: “Because he said that is related to electrical.”

Finally, the landlord replaced the two appliances and then sent Ralph the bill for $1,430 to pay for them.

Ralph Theodore: “And then when we call them to ask the reason why they want to charge us for the stove and microwave, the lady said, ‘OK, it is because you guys had roaches.”

Ralph replied like everyone in South Florida. We have to battle roaches, but not in the stove or microwave, plus that wasn’t the problem anyway.

Ralph Theodore: “Your own electrician guy said, it’s electrical related.”

The landlords reply.

Ralph Theodore: “They only had one thing one their mind; roaches, roaches, roaches. That’s the only thing they kept saying.”

When Ralph refused to pay for the new appliances, the landlord wouldn’t accept the monthly rent and sent a three day notice telling him they were evicting Ralph and his family.

Ralph Theodore: “I mean, we have been good to them. We have been doing whatever we were supposed to be doing. Everything.”

That’s when Ralph did what people who have lived in South Florida all their lives do.

Ralph Theodore: “We call Help Me Howard because we were hopeless.”

Well Howard, can a landlord force you to pay for new appliances, and if you don’t, toss you out?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “In most rental contracts, it says the landlord is responsible for maintaining the appliances. There are cases where a tenant is responsible but they have to be really negligent. And saying that roaches destroyed two appliances at the same time when there were electrical problems, just won’t fly. Clearly, Ralph doesn’t have to pay for those appliances and cannot be evicted for refusing to pay for the stove and microwave.”

We contacted the owners of the property and they moved quickly.

Ralph says they told him they would accept his rent check, stop the eviction process and he no longer has to pay for the appliances.

Ralph Theodore: “Yeah. I’m so happy. Like, finally everything got resolved. We got what we needed, you know?”

And Ralph made a decision that makes him and his landlord happy. When his lease expires he is moving out, so he won’t need Help Me Howard for awhile.

Ralph Theodore: “Yeah, I’m glad because if I never even had called you guys, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Happy we can help you out, Ralph.

Now before you sign a lease, read it carefully to look for things you are responsible for if they break.

In most cases, the answers to all your questions are in that lease.

Something bugging you? Don’t let it make your skin crawl. Pester us so we can evict the problem.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.