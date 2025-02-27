(WSVN) - A couple hired a company to build a pool, and when the work wasn’t getting done, they would text, email and call the contractor. The contractor said he would charge them every time they contacted him, and that’s not all. That’s when the homeowner called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

The wedding for Paola and Javier was great, and the honeymoon was one of a kind.

Javier Servigna: “We didn’t do anything, because we wanted to build a pool.”

It seemed like a great idea to spend their honeymoon money on a pool for their backyard.

But now…

Javier Servigna: “We’re still building a pool a year after, and it doesn’t seem that he’s going to get done anytime soon.”

Javier and his wife did their homework, met with four pool contractors and thought they hired the right one.

Javier Servigna: “So, the initial contact was $68,000.”

The headaches began right away.

Javier Servigna: “They tore down the fence. Then, when they put it back, they put it the wrong way.”

Then the digging began. Problems piled up.

Javier Servigna: “They started doing the the metal mesh; that didn’t get approved. They did the piping and the plumbing; that didn’t get approved.”

Of course, that’s when work was being done.

Javier Servigna: “So he shows up every 45 days, every 60 days, and there’s always an excuse. He moves some dirt around, and then he goes away.”

Javier contacted the pool company in texts and phone calls asking them to do their job. The contractor replied.

Javier Servigna: “‘I’m going to charge you. Every time you text and email, I’m going to charge you.'”

When Javier kept complaining about the slow work, he says the pool company owner said he would cancel their contract.

Javier Servigna: “That he cannot work like this, that we’re pushy. So, I’m not sure what he expects us to do is just stay quiet. We just want the pool to be done.”

When no progress was made, Javier emailed Help Me Howard. Didn’t go over well with the pool company.

Javier Servigna: “He threatened to sue just because we added you to the email thread, and he stated that we were violating privacy. I was just looking for help.”

As Javier walks around the pool, he has to wonder if a trip to a romantic getaway would have made a better honeymoon.

Javier Servigna: “This is our honeymoon, steeped in dirty water. It’s a mess, it’s a mess.”

Well, Howard, let’s do two questions. Can you be sued for talking to Help Me Howard and charged a fee to text or talk to a contractor that’s working for you?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “No and no. You can call Help Me Howard, and as long as you tell the truth, no problem. You can even post the truth on social media. And you cannot be charged for calling and texting the contractor for not doing their job. There is no law against being the squeaky wheel.”

I contacted the owner of the pool company. He was very open and honest.

He said Javier and his wife were contacting him four or five times a day. He explained the reasons for the delays: bad weather, inspection problems. He then promised me the pool would be done within a month.

Javier Servigna: “It was 180 degree from when we started. He did everything on point. He even apologized to us. He went above and beyond to make sure that we were happy.”

The contractor gave them $8,000 worth of tile and a pool chiller to go with their pool heater — leaving the newly married couple a beautiful new pool.

Javier Servigna: “It wouldn’t have happened without you guys from Help Me Howard.”

Patrick Fraser: “So, did you make the right decision spending the money from the honeymoon on the pool?”

Javier Servigna: “Absolutely, but we made the better decision calling you, to throw us a lifeline, to get us out of the deep end of an empty pool.”

Good line, Javier, and glad you are happy with that nice pool. Also, the contractor didn’t try to bill Javier for texting him and didn’t sue for calling Help Me Howard. Now, Javier was also smart. He paid as the work was done, so if the contractor didn’t finish, he had money to pay another company.

A problem soaking you? Can’t construct a solution? Pool your thoughts and call us to dive in and make a splash.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

