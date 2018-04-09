(WSVN) - If you drive in South Florida, you have to pay those tolls that seem to be everywhere. If you don’t pay, you might get a real shock: dollar tolls that can cost you thousands. But can a government agency do that to you? It’s why we have Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

There are a few indisputable facts about driving in South Florida.

There are always going to be traffic jams.

The slowest driver in the world always manages to get in front of you.

And, of course, those tolls seem to be everywhere.

Geraldine Ortiz: “I guess tolls are necessary to repair the roads in Florida, but some of the fees they charge are a little bit ridiculous.”

Geraldine has a history with tolls, and not a good one.

Geraldine Ortiz: “I had 18 … $1 toll violations.”

Geraldine didn’t pay those 18 $1 tolls back in 2011 and 2012, didn’t pay attention to the notices — and she paid the price for that.

Geraldine Ortiz: “My license was suspended in 2012 for tolls.”

This year, Geraldine decided to get her license back, and to do that, she needed to pay those 18 SunPass tolls.

Geraldine Ortiz: “They were $1 tolls, but they have now been raised to $234, $235 each toll … $4,100.”

To be precise, those 18 $1 SunPass toll violations are now $232.40 each, or $4,183.20.

Geraldine Ortiz: “I can’t afford $4,000. I mean, these were $1 tolls.”

Geraldine tried everything she could think of to work out a payment plan or negotiate a lower price, and got nowhere.

Geraldine Ortiz: “I can see them charging me the $35 each administration fee, but $4,000 is a bit much.”

She didn’t pay the SunPass tolls then, she can’t afford to pay the tolls with all the fees piled on now. And can’t believe she may never be allowed to drive again…

Geraldine Ortiz: “I got very upset and depressed thinking I was never going to drive again.”

Well Howard, can a government agency slap fees on you that seem outrageous for not paying a $1 toll.

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes, if you ignore the bill, they can keep adding to it and then turn it over to a collection agency to come after you like they did in Geraldine’s case. Now here’s the good news: Because they issued the fees, they can reduce them. You just have to get to the right person.”

We contacted SunPass about Geraldine’s tolls.

They first wanted to let us know that driver’s licenses are no longer suspended for people who don’t pay their tolls. They stopped doing that in 2014, but Geraldine’s was suspended in 2012.

As for Geraldine, they looked into her case and told us they could not discuss a customer’s account but they said check with Geraldine — the now very happy Geraldine.

Geraldine Ortiz: “They called and told me I owe nothing at all, not even the $18 dollars.”

Howard Finkelstein: “Now, we hear from people who that say they never got notice they did not pay their tolls. In most cases, it’s because they moved and did not notify the Division of Motor Vehicles. The law requires you to do that, and SunPass gets your address from the DMV. If they don’t have the right one, they cannot find you.”

A very nice gesture from SunPass to wipe out that $4,100 bill, leaving a smiling lady who once again has her driver’s license back.

Geraldine Ortiz: “I am very happy I called Help Me Howard. Without them, I would have never gotten my license back. I am forever grateful. Thank you so much.”

Glad we could help. Now since so many people go through those tolls every day, a couple more reminders. Make sure you credit card has not expired, and if you get a new tag, make sure to update that in the SunPass system. Because Geraldine is proof — if a toll goes unpaid, the cost can soar.

A problem taking a toll on you? Ready to pass it on? 'Cause if a toll goes unpaid, the cost can soar.

