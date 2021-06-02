(WSVN) - A man is deaf, but one of his great pleasures in life was watching television. That was taken away, and he couldn’t get it back, so he turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Look around, you can see your TV, you can hear it.

What a gift that Charles does not have…

Charles Faust, loves his cable TV: “I’ve always been deaf and always had a hearing problem.”

Throughout his life, Charles adjusted, had a family and was able to find work until he got older, and his doctor said he was not safe to be on the job.

Charles Faust: “My primary doctor stopped me from working. Too dangerous because my hearing problem is bad.”

Charles now lives alone, where he likes to cook.

What he really loves is watching TV.

Charles Faust: “I watch Channel 7 News, and I watch Deco Drive because I love these two beautiful woman.”

And if sports is on, he’s there.

Charles Faust: “That’s my type and basketball. I love D-Wade, LeBron James.”

Patrick Fraser: “You know, that’s the first time you smiled, talking about sports.”

Charles Faust: “I’m always smiling.”

But soon, Charles would not be happy because his cable bill — $149 a month plus taxes — had reached $651.

Charles Faust: “I stopped paying the bill because I don’t get that much money. I’m not working.”

Charles was able to scrape together the money to lower the bill to $273, but when he couldn’t pay that, his cable was disconnected, and his TV went dark.

Patrick Fraser: “So, you dont have $273 to pay that cable bill?”

Charles Faust: “No, sir.”

Charles tried to talk to Comcast to work something out. He couldn’t.

Charles Faust: “‘Hello, how are you?’ And she hangup. I’m like, ‘What is going on?'”

Patrick Fraser: “I don’t think that you could hear them.”

Charles Faust: “I don’t know. I didn’t even hear them.”

No cable TV, no sports and that smile from Charles was wiped out.

Charles Faust: “I couldn’t watch nothing that I like to watch, you know?”

Charles got in touch with me to help find a way to work out something with Comcast over that $273 bill to get his cable turned back on.

Charles Faust: “Comcast is the best for me because, like I said, they know me very well.”

When I talked to Comcast spokesperson Mindy Kramer and explained the problem, the response was amazing.

Within a few minutes, Charles had texted me. Comcast had turned his cable back on.

Charles Faust: “I start crying crying because I was so blessed.”

Comcast gave Charles until June 6 to pay the $273 cable bill.

We’re going to work with him to find a way to do that, and Comcast was able to give him a $20 discount plus help him qualify for a $50 broadband benefit. Hopefully, lowering the bill from $146 to $76 a month, which Charles can afford.

Charles Faust: “Very happy, very happy.”

Needless to say when we left, that smile that Charles gets when he watches sports was beaming.

Charles Faust: “I’m very happy. I’m very blessed you are here and just smile.”

Patrick Fraser: “What a smile, that’s your sports smile!”

Some days when you head home, you realize we are so lucky to be able to do what we do and help people. It’s nice, and we are trying to find the money to help Charles pay that $273 cable bill, as well.

Now, if you have Comcast and your hearing isn’t great we have a link for that, and no matter who you get your internet from, you might qualify for that $50 a month discount. The links to both are down below.

A problem got you feeling disconnected? Don’t be remote. Turn to us. We will hear you loud and clear.

For all Internet customers to see if they are eligible for $50 discount

To apply for $50 discount for Comcast Customers

For help with Disability Issues:

Comcast’s Accessibility Support Center for Customers with Disabilities is available between the hours of 8:00 AM to 10:30 PM EST, seven days a week. Learn what kind of issues they can help you with and how to contact them.

You can also get help and support online at xfinity.com/accessibilitysupport.

Comcast Customer Service supports TTY/TDD. Call 711 for Customer Service if you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a hearing or speech disability.

Have a question or issue regarding closed captioning? Email Xfinity at accessibility@comcast.com or call us at 1-855-270-0379.

Xfinity’s Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19):

We know that connectivity matters right now more than ever as millions of people across the country rely on their Xfinity services to keep them connected to work, school and their families. We’re doing all we can to deliver the most accessible and reliable Internet experience possible.

Xfinity’s ASL Now customer service agents are here to support you for any questions about your Xfinity Internet and Internet Essentials service and billing during this time. Additionally, for low-income families, we are offering 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials low-cost Internet service. Learn more at internetessentials.com.

For more details on the Accessibility options already available with our Xfinity products and services and to learn how they can help you easily navigate your Internet and entertainment experience, visit xfinity.com/accessibility.

And for an overview of everything we are doing for our Xfinity customers during the coronavirus pandemic, visit xfinity.com/prepare.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.