A historic neighborhood filled with nearly 100-year-old trees may lose some of them if the city of Miami has their way. Why? Let’s turn to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to find out.

Its Morningside—Miami’s oldest historic neighborhood—filled with beautiful homes and tall towering trees.

Brett Ury: “We have trees that date back to the original plot that were designed with trees that are 100 years old.”

Mango, Gumbo Limbo, Royal Poinciana, and now many of them will become sawdust.

Alexandra Sarmiento: “I think it’s a tragedy.”

The trees will be cut down to make room for sidewalks on both sides of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 50th Terrace. Also being ripped out: hedges, ornamental landscaping, and driveways in the city’s easement.

Sandy Moise: “Esthetically, it’s going to take away much of our lush landscaping that truly is the charm of Morningside.”

The sidewalk plan was proposed by Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo back in August of 2024.

But many residents say they didn’t find out till last month.

Brett Ury: “It seems sneaky to me.”

According to the city plans, 229 trees are in the path of the sidewalks, but it’s not clear if they will all be affected.

In Barry’s case, the sidewalk will be closer to his house than the street. Same for his neighbor.

Brett Ury: “We would be walking through this family’s yard right here.”

Up and down the street, tree after tree, coming down.

Brett Ury: “Gumbo Limbo tree is gone and that mango tree is dead in the center of the path as well.”

The oaks and many are protected and can’t be cut down, but to install the sidewalks, Barry said the city will have to come close to this tree’s roots.

Brett Ury: “Because if they have to cut this out, they’re going to destabilize the tree. It can fall and hit my house.”

The Morningside Civic Association did vote for the sidewalks.

Sandy Moise is on the board but opposes the project.

Sandy Moise: “Absolutely. The city is definitely wasting their time trying to destroy a beautiful neighborhood.”

But can a city commissioner and a council cut down trees that have been here for decades? Howard?

Howard: “Yes, if it’s in what’s called the easement, which is a portion of your property that the government has the right to control meaning they can cut down your trees to install a sidewalk. But elections have consequences and if you don’t like what your commissioner or council member is doing pressure them to change their mind and if not, vote them out of office.”

I tried to speak to the city commissioner backing the sidewalk plan. Damian Pardo didn’t respond to me.

But a spokesperson for Pardo did send an email, explaining where the idea for sidewalks came from.

That Commissioner Pardo was approached by residents concerned about hazardous traffic on Northeast Fifth and 50th.

Many residents have a simpler cheaper solution than sidewalks.

Sandy Moise: “Put in a couple traffic calming devices, speed bumps, a little bit more signage.”

Pardo’s spokesperson said the commissioner put out brochures on doors regarding projects in Morningside that included a survey that showed residents overwhelmingly support the sidewalks.

The homeowners living on the affected streets counter with their petition showing 42 of 43 owners opposing sidewalks.

According to a transcript of Pardo’s meeting in June, he said “We went door to door” to talk about the sidewalks. One homeowner replied, “That’s a lie.”

The city is now looking at a revised plan to drop one sidewalk, but still install the other three sidewalks. Something homeowners don’t want.

Alexandra Sarmiento: “And this is just regretful.”

Right now residents are worried about their trees and the way Morningside has looked for 100 years.

Brett Ury: “To come in here and change the aesthetics of such a beautiful street is insane.”

Finally, I did speak to the head of the Morningside Civic Association, Mark Supino, who said the board did vote for sidewalks in general but no specific plans.

And he hopes there’s time to find a solution that will make everyone happy. We will keep following this.

