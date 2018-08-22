Condo Says No Paddleboarding

(WSVN) - A South Florida woman loves the water, but her paddleboard is churning up controversy with her condo association. So she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Corina Biton loves to be on the water, but when she was in the sun, she saw a problem…

Corina Biton, BloqUV owner: “And the sun was penetrating through my shirts.”

That gave her an idea, and so she created the solution…

Corina Biton: “This blocks 98 percent of the sun’s rays, and the UVA does not wash away with laundering.”

Corina started BloqUV sun protection clothes that are now sold in 1,000 locations, allowing people like her to relax in the sun.

Corina Biton: “It’s awesome. It is very therapeutic, listening to the birds.”

It’s easy for Corina to go paddleboarding since she lives on Miami Beach.

Corina Biton: “My building is managed great. The floors are impeccable. It’s a great building.”

A lot of things at Seacoast 5700 Condominium are nice … unless of course you want to drop that paddleboard in the water.

Corina Biton: “They threatened me with a fine every time that I’ve used the marina.”

Corina was told she would be fined $100 if she launched her paddleboard from the marina.

But the slips are owned by a few residents and one told the association Corina could launch from his dock space. The response from the association?

Corina Biton: “Then they talked about me getting liability insurance for $1 million.”

Patrick Fraser: “A million dollars?”

Corina Biton: “Yes. Then they wanted me to get insurance for my paddleboard, which you can’t insure a paddleboard.”

The board then told Corina she could no longer store her styrofoam paddleboard in her parking space.

Corina Biton: “If we’re storing bicycles, why can’t I store my paddleboards? All these obstacles have been put in my way so I back down and get rid of the board.”

Patrick Fraser: “That’s what their goal is?”

Corina Biton: “That’s what their goal is.”

Can’t put her paddleboard in her parking space here.

Would get fined if she launches from a dock space here.

And Corina used to think paddleboarding was relaxing and therapeutic…

Corina Biton: “I would like to store my paddleboard in the garage and be allowed to launch off the slip.”

Well Howard, Corina has two questions. You got two legal answers?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes I do. The way the rules are currently written, the association can stop Corina from storing her paddleboard in the garage. As for launching the paddleboard from the marina, we cannot find any rules that give them the power to stop her. So as long as her neighbor continues to allow her to launch from his space, she can paddleboard all she wants.”

I called the property manager at Seacoast 5700 Condos twice and emailed the manager and some board members several times. No one returned calls or responded to the emails…

But ignoring us doesn’t mean they have defeated Corina.

Howard Finkelstein: “If Corina wants to keep her paddleboard in the garage, she has two options: Try to convince the majority of the board members to vote to allow paddleboards. If they refuse, the majority of the unit owners can vote to recall the board or run against them, win and then change the rules.”

When Corina is not working, she can now paddleboard from her marina.

And now she has one more thing to do — if the board won’t let her keep her paddleboard in the garage, run for the board.

Corina Biton: “Because I am not the only one who has been denied access to paddleboarding. There have been people who have been denied access to kayaking.”

We keep hearing from people battling their associations who say they are now going to run for the board. That’s the best way to get what you want.

