(WSVN) - They bought tickets to a concert. When it was canceled, they asked for their money back and didn’t get it. How do you get your money from a big corporation? It’s tonight’s Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

If you have never ever been to a concert before, ask Frank and Jen, who have been to hundreds of them.

Jen Hicks: “Tons of Billy Joel concerts. We saw Elton John. We saw Bryan Adams and we saw Rod Stewart at the Hard Rock.”

Tickets are not cheap today. Frank’s souvenir stubs show what they used to be.

Frank Hicks: “$8, $10, $12, back in Las Vegas, Lowden Theatre back in 77′.”

Then one day, the couple was watching TV.

Jen Hicks: “It was the Aerosmith concert. We saw a commercial on TV. It was to be their last tour, their last show.”

Frank loves Steven Tyler and Aerosmith.

With their anniversary coming up, Jen decided to surprise Frank with some pricey tickets.

Jen Hicks: “So I bought them through StubHub. There were a nice chunk of change, about $850 for the two tickets.”

Frank Hicks: “The tears in my eyes. I was really excited. Yeah. Choked me up.”

But soon, their excitement turned to exasperation.

Jen Hicks: “I kept getting informed that the concert had been delayed and then we got a notification that it was ultimately canceled.”

A disappointed Jen went to work.

Jen Hicks: “The option then came up on my StubHub account to have either a cash refund or you can have a credit in the account at 120% of the ticket value.”

Jen told them she wanted her $850 back.

Jen Hicks: “The refund never hit my account. It was supposed to be in about 10 days.”

Jen was told she got the credit instead. She said she didn’t want a credit, she wanted a refund and then she got neither.

Jen Hicks: “The credit has now disappeared, so now there’s no credit and no refund.”

No credit. No $850 refund and no luck battling to get it.

Jen Hicks: “For me, it’s very frustrating. It’s what my sister-in-law refers to as a time stealer, because, you know, time is precious.”

How do you get your money back from a big corporation?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “The contract you have with them tells you. With StubHub, you have the choice of a refund or a credit plus 20%. If they refuse to return your money, in most cases, it’s not worth suing, but it is worth your time to become the squeaky wheel and climb up the corporate ladder until you get your money or call us.”

It turns out there was a technical error at StubHub and they had to process Jen’s refund manually instead of the $850 being sent back automatically.

After we contacted StubHub, it was remarkable.

That day, the $850 refund was sent to her, along with an $85 coupon for her next concert purchase as a token of StubHub’s appreciation for her patience.

Jen Hicks: “So, it’s just been a great ending to what could have been a big problem. I really appreciate it. Thank you, Patrick.”

Now, the couple has a decision: who will be next on stage for them?

Jen Hicks: “Well, I would never get tired of Billy Joel. I never get tired of on the Andre Bocelli.”

We learn from everyone we meet. In Jen and Frank’s case, they like to have fun. Good for them.

And how can you be the squeaky wheel? Call, text, or email the company. Look up their CEO and contact them. Squeaky wheel is one way to put it. A pain in the butt is another way, but don’t give up.

Lost your voice trying to get help? Don’t go solo. Get in concert with us. That’s the ticket to leave you singing a different tune.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

