Can’t Get Title to Her Car

(WSVN) - She bought a car from a used car dealer. Then, when she went to pick up the title, the dealer was out of business and refused to turn the title over to her, meaning she can’t prove she owns the car. Is she out of luck? Hopefully not — with Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser around.

It should have been a joyous time when Jackie’s son was born. Instead she got troubling news.

Jackie Chavarria, can’t get car title: “They told me that my son would never walk, talk, speak, play with other kids. ‘Listen,’ I said, ‘my son is going to do all that!'”

Romeo has cerebral palsy, but you wouldn’t know it watching him, because of a very special, determined woman.

Jackie Chavarria: “I did the part of mother, but also physician and therapist, so whatever they tell me to do, I do it at home.”

Life is not easy for the single mom, but she was excited recently to be able to buy a used SUV.

Jackie Chavarria: “I had someone loan me the $2,000, because obviously I don’t have money. In total it was $3,200.”

But then the vehicle she bought to take Romeo around broke down, and she returned to the Hollywood dealer to find more bad news.

Jackie Chavarria: “That the dealership is closed down. There is no dealership. There is no cars, there is nothing there.”

Jackie was able to get in touch with the owner, who refused to pay to repair her SUV. Jackie said, “Well, at least give me the tag and title.”

Again, the answer was no.

Jackie Chavarria: “The car doesn’t even work. I understand that. Give me my money back or give me my title. You are not going to get away with both.”

Right now, Jackie doesn’t have a vehicle that won’t crank and no title.

Jackie Chavarria: “And that you are not going to rob me blind. I’m angry, I’m upset. There’s too many emotions.”

Jackie has to get this thing repaired but wants to make sure she has the title to prove she owns it. With the dealer refusing to help, Howard, is she out of luck?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “No. If the dealership goes out of business, take the proof of purchase and any receipts to the Department of Motor Vehicles. They can then issue the customer what’s called an out of business affidavit. You then submit that to your local tax collector’s office to get the title to your truck or car.”

We tracked down the owner of that dealership where Jackie bought her car, but she wouldn’t talk to us about Jackie.

As bad as the dealership was, that’s how great the Division of Motor Vehicles was. Within two days, they helped Jackie get the title tag and registration.

Howard Finkelstein: “If the dealership is still in business and won’t get you the title, even though the vehicle is paid for, contact the Division of Motor Vehicles. They can help get that title for you.”

Jackie Chavarria: “Thank you. Help Me Howard got my tag title and registration.”

That makes Jackie smile.

Jackie Chavarria: “I’m excited, I’m happy. I feel I won the lottery.”

The bad news? The car Jackie now officially owns needs a few repairs, and she does not have the money.

Jackie Chavarria: “I’m hoping that God sends me an angel to help me with the car. Can’t lose faith.”

Hopefully we can find a good mechanic to help Jackie out. And remember, if you feel like you got ripped off by a used car dealer, complain to the Division of Motor Vehicles, because they control the dealer’s license.

A used car dealer might ignore you, but they won’t ignore the state. The link to file the complaint is under this Help Me Howard.

Your efforts to fix a problem broken down? Lost to drive to fight back? Turn the keys over to us. Because we believe you are entitled to help.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

https://www.flhsmv.gov/safety-center/consumer-education/consumer-complaints/

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

