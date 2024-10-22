(WSVN) - She raised money for her foundation, which supplies food and medicine to orphans. She was heading to Jamaica with barrels of supplies but some of the money she was going to use for the kids was taken. By who? Let’s find out in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Joy was sleeping and had the dream.

Joy Nelson: “Very vivid. I saw all these disabled children.”

It was so vivid, it woke her up.

Joy Nelson: “And I remember saying to the lord, ‘Lord, if you are speaking to me about these children, let me have this vision again.'”

Joy went back to sleep. The dream returned so clearly that the next day, Joy went to her computer and found an orphanage.

Joy Nelson: “As I looked at the pictures, some of them, you know, reminded me or they resembled some of the children that I had in this vision.”

On the computer was the West Haven Children’s Home in Jamaica, where they care for 95 physically and mentally handicapped orphans.

She contacted them.

Joy Nelson: “Yes, we would love food items. Number one, we would love medical supplies for the children, etc.”

Joy then created the Joyful Foundation, a non-profit to help the orphaned children.

Joy Nelson: “And so they are extremely grateful, not to mention the staff. The staff members are extremely grateful.”

This summer, Joy and nine friends raised the money to take supplies to the children. At the airport, Joy was charged $75 since her luggage was overweight with medical supplies.

Joy Nelson: “The problem is he made a mistake and they charge my credit card twice.”

Instead of $75, the gate attendant charged her $275 and $275. There was no time to correct it since the plane’s door was about to close.

Joy Nelson: “And upon your return, you can take care of that, OK? You can communicate with JetBlue and they will fix that.”

The group flew to the orphanage and delivered barrels of food, including 36 fans for the hot dormitory rooms.

Joy calls the visit a blessing.

Joy Nelson: “I had one young lady, she’s a younger person. She didn’t want to leave the children. So it was really, it was really a wonderful trip.”

Then they returned. The charges on Joy’s debit card totaled $550. Seventy five dollars was legit for overweight luggage, meaning Joy was owed $475 from JetBlue.

Joy Nelson:: “I have called JetBlue on numerous occasions. I sent an e-mail. No response.”

For months, Joy has asked for her money back. Not for her, for the children.

Joy Nelson: “So it’s not a lot, but that money, that fund, could really go a long way in helping these children.”

Howard, your turn.

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “You have several options if the company won’t return your money. Dispute the charge with your credit card company and never use a debit card because you can’t get your money with that. Go to the company’s social media pages and complain or go to small claims court where you don’t need a lawyer.”

I contacted JetBlue.

Every company makes mistakes. The good ones fix them, and JetBlue did.

In an email, a spokesman wrote “We apologize to our customer for the confusion on their baggage fees. As a courtesy, and to compensate for the inconvenience, we have refunded all of the bag fees paid for this trip.”

Meaning Joy’s extra luggage was free and she got her entire $550 back.

Joy Nelson: “I am just so excited. I am just so happy. I still cannot get over it and I really, really appreciate the work that you continue to do.”

Glad to help you, Joy, but even more important for her are the kids at the orphanage.

Joy Nelson: “All disabled orphans, so whatever you can assist with, I would greatly appreciate that for these children.”

Working to help orphaned children, that’s incredible, Joy.

Now, if you’d like to help Joy or donate money for the orphans, click the links at the bottom of this story.

