(WSVN) - They have been dating for 20 years. Ten years ago, he became paralyzed, and now today they want to get married — but they can’t. Why? Let’s bring in Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Sean is a quadraplegic and can’t move, but he can still make Tracy’s heart race.

Tracy Beck: “Like, sometimes he’ll tell me, like, ‘You’re my angel,’ and that just – it just grabs my heart, you know? [To Sean] I love you so much.”

The love story began 20 years ago.

Tracy Beck: “He was playing pool, and I walked in, and he was smiling and like, my God, that smile.”

Everything was wonderful. Then, 10 years ago, it happened.

Tracy Beck: “He got a severe case of pancreatitis, and his body just went into shock, and he coded seven times. They saved him seven times.”

Sean was on life support, and the decision was made to turn it off.

Tracy Beck: “I was watching the heart monitor go down, and I’m crying and what, you know, and he just opened his eyes. I couldn’t believe it. It’s miracle. Yes, you’re a miracle.”

Tracy became Sean’s caretaker, and while some things have changed, their love for each other has not.

Sean then had a question for Tracy.

Tracy Beck: “‘Will you marry me?’ Yes, I will, I love it, and he had a ring and everything. His mom got it.”

Tracy went to the Broward County Courthouse to arrange to get their marriage certificate and was told Sean had to be there in person.

Tracy Beck: “‘So you want me to bring him here in a stretcher, with his tubes attached and everything?’ And they said yes.”

Tracy asked the clerk if Sean could apply on Zoom. Again, no. The paralyzed man, who can’t get into a wheelchair, had to show up in his bed.

Tracy Beck: “I was in tears. I was so upset. It’s just – it’s just ridiculous.”

Tracy and Sean will be together forever, but they want to be married to make it official.

Tracy Beck: “I just want, you know, to say that I’m his and he’s mine.”

Patrick Fraser (to Sean): “We’ll figure out something, all right, buddy? God bless you.”

Well, Howard, does Sean have to go to the clerk’s office in person to get his certificate?

Howard Finkelstein: “Absolutely not. In fact, this is exactly why the Americans with Disabilities Act was created. The clerk’s office has to do a Zoom hearing or go to his house. Because, bottom line, they have to make it happen. It’s the law, and there is no excuse for ignoring it.”

I called Dian Diaz at the Broward Clerk’s Office. She told me they only do Zoom hearings in special circumstances. When she heard about Sean’s case, she made it happen.

Patrick Fraser: “Sean, how are you doing, buddy?”

Sean: “All right.”

Patrick Fraser: “All right, good.”

It wasn’t easy for Sean.

Court clerk: “OK, Sean, I need you to verify your your date of birth again.”

Speaking is difficult for Sean, and he can’t move his fingers to sign his name as required. He couldn’t even point out the letters on the alphabet board.

Tracy Beck: “So, can you see his hands? He doesn’t have use of his hands, so it’s really hard.”

The clerk on the Zoom call finally went to yes and no questions.

Court clerk: “Your date of birth: [inaudible] 22, 1977?”

Sean: “Yeah.”

Sean was then able to move his arm a little.

Tracy Beck: “OK, raise your right hand, babe. Go ahead.”

Court clerk “Do you swear or affirm everything on a marriage claim that is true and correct?

Sean: “Yeah.”

And it was official.

Tracy Beck: “It is all done. Oh, my God. I’m so excited.”

Patrick Fraser: “Sean, how are you doing? You did a great job.”

With the marriage certificate complete, the wedding planning begins. The big day is in November. At their home…

Patrick Fraser: “Congratulations, Sean. God bless you.”

And best wishes, Tracy.

Tracy Beck: “I can’t thank you enough. I’d still be fighting with them if it wasn’t for you. Seriously, I could cry right now.”

Don’t cry. You have a big day coming up.

Tracy Beck: “But now we’re going to get married. I’m so happy.”

Seeing Tracy and Sean so happy makes us happy, and this story is another example of getting to the right person when you can’t get your problem solved. Fortunately, we knew who to contact at the Broward Clerk’s Office. If you can’t find that person, you know where to find us.

Wedded to a problem that’s tied you in a knot? Need a couple of people to help? Hitch up with us to altar the outcome.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

