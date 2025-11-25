She loves America and decided to fly the American flag in her window. Her condo board said their rules didn’t allow for that and she was told to take it down. Her next move? Calling Help me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When I walked into Danielle’s condo, my first thought, “Wow.”

Danielle Byrami: “You can trade pins with cast members and pinboards at Disney World. I have been doing it for awhile, and I put up some cork, and now we can enjoy my collection.”

Two-thousand-two-hundred Disney pins. Now take a couple more steps to to see the Lego creations.

Danielle Byrami: “I have got some dinosaurs, Jurassic Park, treehouse.”

As an architect, Danielle’s skills are not surprising.

Danielle Byrami: “It’s fun, you get to build these. They’re references to different pop culture.”

Another note about Danielle, she is patriotic.

Danielle Byrami: “And I just had this appreciation of what America, what we did for this country and how we got where we are.”

Then she decided to display her love for America.

Danielle Byrami: “I hung a flag in my front door.”

The American flag behind the glass on her door.

Danielle Byrami: “How can anybody complain about seeing the American flag?”

But there was a complaint. Danielle got an email from the board president that read: “I got a report about a flag hanging on your door. Our rules and regulations do not permit this. Please remove this ASAP.”

Danielle Byrami: “That it’s considered art and art can’t be hanging in the window.”

Danielle’s reaction?

Danielle Byrami: “I couldn’t believe it.”

And her response was clear.

Danielle Byrami: “I won’t take it down. It’s insane.”

Danielle’s determination is rooted in the gratitude for what America has done for her.

Danielle Byrami: “They are asking me to take down a part of my soul that I will not take down. That American flag is part of who I am. No, I won’t do it.”

She says her condo board is good. Very good, doing work she could not do.

Danielle Byrami: “I appreciate the hard job that they are doing. It’s thankless, but don’t touch my flag.”

But can a board touch her flag and take it down? Mr. Finkelstein?

Howard: “No, they cannot. Federal and state laws are very clear. Whether it’s a condo or a house, every owner has a legal right to display one portable American flag on their property, as long as it’s done in a respectable manner. And by portable, I mean it can be removed if they want to.”

I emailed three board members. They didn’t respond to me, but contacted Danielle writing: “Hey, we have confirmed you can keep the flag.”

Danielle Byrami: “I can display my flag, so I’m happy.”

Danielle is happy about the American flag. Happy she called Help Me Howard, and happy she may have started something at her condo.

Danielle Byrami: “I’ve noticed other neighbors started to display the flag as well. So, that’s very cool. I love to see it.”

Good for you, Danielle. Now the law does limit how big the flags can be in an association and in condos, it has to be on your property, it can’t be in a common area like an outdoor wall.

Flapping around trying to solve a problem? Want it to be a breeze? Flag us down to figure out your red, white and blue rights.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser 7News.

For more information on the laws for displaying the flag follow the link below:

Display American Flag

Chapter 718 Section 113 – 2025 Florida Statutes –

https://www.flsenate.gov/Laws/Statutes/2025/0718.113

(4) Any unit owner may display one portable, removable United States flag in a respectful way and, on Armed

Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Patriot Day, and Veterans Day, may display in a respectful

way portable, removable official flags, not larger than 4 1/2 feet by 6 feet, that represent the United States Army, Navy,

Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, or Coast Guard, regardless of any declaration rules or requirements dealing

with flags or decorations.

