He wanted to fly the American flag on his balcony. His condo association said ‘Do it and we’re gonna fine you.’ Can you ban the American flag? Well, one patriotic South Floridian reached out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

The American flag. Displayed at businesses, government offices, homes, and then Juan put his out on his balcony.

Juan Fernandez: “So that everybody can see that we in this house will love America and will continue to do so as loving patriots.”

But Juan is on Help Me Howard because the condo board is not as enthused as he is about displaying the flag.

Juan Fernandez: “And the homeowners association says you can’t display your flag in this beautiful balcony, for everybody can see our American flag.”

Juans father’s fled Cuba and as Juan grew up, he heard about the horror stories of life under a communist dictator.

Juan Fernandez: “He told me ‘Look in Cuba, right, if you weren’t part of the systemic, you know, communist government, that you couldn’t be anything.'”

Juan listened to his dad and his family displays their gratitude for the red, white and blue on their walls, on hats. Juan even has a flag in his bedroom.

Juan Fernandez: “That I look at every morning and I say to ‘God, Thank you for giving me this wonderful country.'”

But the condo board says he cannot show his gratitude on the balcony.

Patrick Fraser: “What’s wrong with having a flag on a flag pole?”

Juan Fernandez: “To my understanding, nothing.”

But the Trail Heights Garden Board did offer an alternative.

Juan Fernandez: “You can have a small flag on the fence part of the, of the balcony and tie her up with some strings or something. You can’t have a flag pole, which I thought was crazy.”

Tying the flag across the balcony is disrespectful, Juan believes. Just like being banned from flying the Stars and Stripes is disappointing to him.

Juan Fernandez: “You can ring her up and then, you know, have her flap on windy days, and then when the sun hits right, you look at that flag and say, ‘Golly, that’s beautiful, isn’t it?'”

It’s beautiful but it’s banned on the balcony.

Legal or illegal, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Florida law clearly states it’s legal to fly Old Glory on your property. If you live in a condominium, you have the right to attach one American flag to your condo or put it on your balcony or patio. If the board tries to stop you, sue them. If you own a house, you can fly it and your homeowners association cannot do anything about it either.”

We contacted the property manager at Trail Heights Garden Association.

She understood the law allowing the flag and presented it to the board. They now have to let Juan raise the American flag.

Juan Fernandez: “And it feels great that I can fly that flag up there and say, ‘Whoowee, love America.'”

Needless to say, Juan is a little on the enthusiastic side about the red, white and blue on his balcony.

Juan Fernandez: “Now, Help Me Howard came on the scene. They got the job done and we showed them that we can fly this flag and so can you.”

Glad you are happy, Juan.

Now, the state law also gives you the right to fly military flags on certain days, but no right to fly a political flag unless the board says it’s OK.

Someone left you red-faced and feeling blue? Don’t raise the white flag to surrender. Wave us down to fly in and make you the star.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

