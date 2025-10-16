When Sunny Isles city officials have a proposal, a South Florida man likes to comment on their social media account. The trouble is: he is blocked. What about freedom of speech? Which is why he turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When Patrick moved to Sunny Isles Beach many years ago, it was quiet. No towering condos.

And today…

Patrick Dunn: “And since then, as you notice along the coast, it’s become a developer’s dream, not necessarily mine.”

Lots of luxurious high rises lining the beach where condo residents vastly outnumber the 200 homeowners on Patrick’s side of the street.

Patrick Dunn: “Oh, we’re treated like the redheaded stepchild. I kid you not. These little 200 homes.”

But, Patrick says all the condo and homeowners have one thing in common — they are not heard.

Patrick Dunn: “Well, unfortunately, my city has taken it upon themselves to censor all public opinion, good or bad, on their social media accounts.”

Patrick reads Facebook and X, sees other cities’ social media accounts where they allow residents to comment. Thousands do, but not in Sunny Isles.

Patrick Dunn: “They only give you the ability to share the post that they make or to like it.”

Patrick says if you want to comment on the city’s no comment decision, you can only speak at the end of long council meetings — or use emails.

Patrick sent this one back in September to every council member asking questions about city proposals.

The response?

Patrick Dunn: “I have emails that have gone unanswered. I have phone calls that have gone unanswered. Not for weeks, maybe even months.”

From Miami Beach to Bal Harbour to Hallandale, residents can give their opinion on city proposals, say “great” or “big L for the country.”

Patrick says he remembers when Sunny Isles Beach allowed comments, but not anymore.

Patrick Dunn: “But honestly, I believe that it’s more like they’re trying to stifle someone’s opinion or point of view.”

The First Amendment of the constitution blocks the government from restricting free speech, and Patrick says you don’t need a long speech to point out the solution in his city.

Patrick Dunn: “I just want to see them open up, to allow the residents to be able to voice an opinion and unfortunately, that’s being censored.”

Well Howard, is stopping residents from commenting on a government account blocking free speech?

Howard Finkelstein: “In this case, no. A government agency cannot block viewpoints or comments that they do not like. In other words, allow positive comments but delete negative ones. However, if the city doesn’t allow any comments at all, that’s legal because they are using their webpage for informational purposes and not as a public forum.”

I contacted Sunny Isles Beach.

The city manager Stan Morris wrote to us:

The purpose of the city’s social media is to provide our residents with up-to-date information regarding city programs and relative emergency updates. Should residents or others wish to comment on city matters, they are welcome to provide that directly to me or our elected officials. They are also welcome to share their opinions on their own social media platforms.

Patrick Dunn: “I am extremely surprised.”

Patrick is disappointed the city won’t allow comments, but he is hopeful they will change to give the residents a voice.

Patrick Dunn: “Create an open forum for the residents to give them feedback, their insight on some of the decisions that our commission is making on our behalf.”

Freedom of speech. If a government agency won’t allow comments on their social media website, and your council members won’t respond to emails or calls, go to their social media sites and comment there.

Battling a problem that’s left you speechless? Tired of being at a loss for words? Speak up and voice your opinion with us ’cause we will never have no comment.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

