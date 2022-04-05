More and more it seems we hear from family, friends and neighbors about landlords raising their rent, and now a woman is being told her landlord also wants to double the security deposit to let her renew her lease. She turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to find out if that’s legal.

Some people want to move where the parties never stop, not Tonisha.

Tonisha Bryant: “It’s quiet. The people are pretty much, they stay to themselves, everybody just do their own thing.”

Tonisha and her three sons moved into this Miami Gardens apartment six years ago, where she treats it like she owns it.

Tonisha Bryant: “I love it here. I love it. It’s nice. I take pride in my place and my cleaning up.”

But now her lease is coming up for renewal, and she feels it’s her landlord who is trying to clean up.

Tonisha Bryant: “They were going to increase the rent, and I also had to pay a first, last and security. Well, another first, last and security.”

That’s right, if Tonisha wants to keep living here, she’ll have to pay a new $3,300 security deposit, plus the $1,650 rent for April. In other words, write a check for, well, I’ll let her tell you.

Tonisha Bryant: “Forty nine hundred dollars.”

$4,950 to be exact, which the single mother doesn’t have.

Tonisha Bryant: “It’s tough. It’s a lot of money to come up with, but I don’t know.”

Tonisha tried to reason with the property manager, explaining she had already paid a security deposit when she moved in six years ago.

Tonisha Bryant: “I’m already here. I’ve never left, so why do I? Why should I be subject to paying another for first, last and security?”

The property manager then said she would deduct the security deposit Tonisha paid six years ago from the new security deposit. Then, the lease came.

Tonisha Bryant: “But, there’s no deduction.”

Meaning, Tonisha has a few days to collect $4,950, or else.

Tonisha Bryant: “Either I sign the lease, or I vacate in 30 days. I need to know if this is legal. Like, can they do this to me?”

Well, Howard, can a landlord require another security deposit from a tenant that has been there for years and has already paid one security deposit?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes, and here is why. When it’s time to renew, it’s basically a brand new lease, and it doesn’t matter whether you are a new tenant or an old one. The landlord can charge whatever they want. However, because you have a deposit from the old lease, you either get that back or a credit to your new deposit.”

Meaning, instead of having to come up with $4,950, Tonisha has to give the landlord $3,700 to renew her lease, but it doesn’t matter. She doesn’t have that either.

Tonisha Bryant: “They didn’t give me ample time to go out and try to find somewhere else or seek somewhere else to live, so at this point, I feel like my hands are tied.”

Howard Finkelstein: “If you cannot afford the rent, there are no laws to help you. Now maybe the time to turn to family and move in with a relative or find a person to share your rental, anything until rent prices stabilize.”

Tonisha doesn’t know where she will go, but she is certain of what landlords are doing.

Tonisha Bryant: “Just greedy. I just feel like they’re just greedy. Just greedy. They just want, want, want, but nobody wants to help.”

Tonisha is stunned. She has a job, she can pay the rent, but not the thousands for another security deposit.

Now she has no idea what will happen to her and her family. If you can help her, let us know. What a mess for renters.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

