She is opening a new business and ordered signs—but they were never delivered. So what can you do if you don’t get what you paid for. It’s Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

There are spas where you can just get a massage and then there is ‘Just Me.’

Arleta Nykolyk: “So it’s kind of like a workout while you’re laying down. It’s time to try the secret and effortless body sculpting. Now in Weston.”

At ‘Just Me’ med spa in Weston, Arleta’s options to improve your body are endless.

Arleta Nykolyk: “We do everything from muscle toning, tightening, sculpting, inch loss, cellulite reduction, skin tightening, as well as wellness treatments like red light therapy.”

Seven months ago, Aleta and her partner were creating ‘Just Me,’ they had an idea for signs for the spa.

Arleta Nykolyk: “We want it to be cozy and as soon as people walk by our corridor, we want that sign to kind of pop out and attract attention.”

A designer referred them to a sign company that wanted $2,600 up front to create what they wanted. They paid for the signs and they got excuses.

Arleta Nykolyk: “The signs weren’t going to be ready on time. Needed a few, two, three weeks more to do so.”

And then…

Arleta Nykolyk: “One of their machines broke down and it will take a few days to get it repaired.”

And then…nothing.

Arleta Nykolyk: “Phone calls, text messages, no answer, no show, no sign.”

You or I might have been steaming. Arleta thinks the best of people.

Arleta Nykolyk: “I also wanted to be hopeful and give the benefit of the doubt that we were going to get those signs.”

But now as her doors are getting ready to open, the window on getting the signs is closing.

Arleta Nykolyk: “And whether it is a small hit or a big hit, it’s still a hit on us, especially that we are just opening.”

Well Howard, legally how do you get out of this mess

Howard finkelstein: “this is sad and legally its simple. Its a breach of contract and they owe you the signs or your money back. If they do neither, you have to sue and even if you win, you are throwing good money after lost money. In most cases, they will go out of business and you will get nothing.”

We contacted Miami Signs. They quickly delivered two of the 3 signs to Arleta.

Patrick Fraser: “How did the signs look?”

Arleta Nykolyk: “Not what we ordered exactly.”

In fact, Arleta isn’t going to use the signs and hired another company to make three signs she likes.

We went back to miami signs..

They have now shut down.

The owner told me the reason he had trouble delivering signs to Arleta: “We subcontracted a third party and they did a ghosting on us.”

He did offer to return $2,000 to Arleta in monthly payments. So far he has given her $200.

Arleta Nykolyk: “So you come here and it’s all about you. ‘Just Me.'”

But more importantly for Arleta, ‘Just Me’ med spa is open. The Google reviews are all 5-star. A great sign for Arleta

Arleta Nykolyk: “We can’t complain. We’ve been open for just a little bit and our schedules are filling up, so we’re very happy about that.”

Good luck Arleta.

If you are going to hire a company, just give them a deposit when they place the order. If they say they want it all up front, find another company. And check recent reviews, they may point out some red flags like late deliveries.

Somebody giving you the business? Tired of getting that treatment? Sign up with us. So we can use our body of work to sculpt a solution.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser 7News.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.