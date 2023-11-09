(WSVN) - He needs his wheelchair to get in and out of school, but the route he was using is being blocked. By who, and can they get away with it? It’s why the family called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When CJ sits down, his voice stands out.

CJ Fierro: “Welcome back to another amazing episode of the Pegasus Media Sports podcast.”

It’s a massive understatement to say CJ is a little bit of a sports fan.

CJ Fierro: “Yes, I’m obsessed with sports. It’s all I think about.”

But while his voice carries his podcast, his legs aren’t as reliable.

Carlos Fierro: “He has a condition called AMC, arthrogryposis, and he has bone brittle disease, which, you know, his bones can break at any moment.”

CJ’s walk is unsteady. To get around crowded places like school, he uses his wheelchair.

Carlos Fierro: “You don’t want him walking, you know, 5,000 kids around you. Accidents happen, so that’s why we use a wheelchair.”

This year, everything was great at Cypress Bay High School. Carlos would take his son in and out of school across this pathway.

And then it began.

Carlos Fierro: “One day, just one of the busses blocked one of the two ADA ramps, walkways.”

Each day, the same two school bus drivers decided to park over the two pathways CJ could use to get to his father’s car.

Carlos Fierro: “But now this is the one pathway that is totally blocked, and this is the other one. They’re doing it, not because they need to do it, but they want to do it, which is a huge difference.”

The drivers could pull up — there are no buses in front of them — or not park over the pathway.

Carlos Fierro: “I went up to them. I said, ‘Could you please back up so I can pass with my son?’ Her response was, ‘I can’t back up. Oh, if you have a problem, call this number,’ and it was the number to the Department of Transportation.”

Carlos contacted the Department of Transportation. He says they sided with the two drivers blocking CJ’s exit from school.

Carlos Fierro: “Now the school has told us that it’s out of their hands. They can’t do anything because it’s coming from the district.”

CJ now has to go out a different way. Farther, not as easy, irritating his father.

Carlos Fierro: “Some words I can’t say on TV. I mean, you are blocking a child that is going through so much in their life. Why would you do that?”

The eloquent CJ has no idea, just a simple request.

CJ Fierro: “Please don’t be this mean and don’t be this cruel. Just move a little bit.”

Well, can bus drivers block a student in a wheelchair? Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Legally, this is complicated. The school have to provide access to any program for all students, and they do that by providing another entrance for students like CJ. That’s more difficult for disabled students like CJ. The simple solution is for the bus drivers not to park on the pathway, which is a reasonable accommodation, and that’s what they should do.”

We contacted the Broward School District while Carlos kept making calls to help CJ.

Things then changed.

The school district spokesperson told me the problem has been solved. The bus drivers were told to stop before they got to the pathway where CJ crossed.

Carlos Fierro: “Everything is good now.”

We went with Carlos to pick up CJ. As you can see, those drivers who were blocking the pathway did what they were told to do and stayed back.

Seems simple, but it means the world to CJ.

CJ Fierro: “I’m so happy. I am so relieved. This was an amazing day, I think.”

Father and son are happy after we all worked together to solve this Help Me Howard.

Carlos Fierro: “I am so happy I called you guys, because that’s what got the ball rolling, really.”

Nice to meet you both and help you a little. Now, the high school officials wanted to help CJ and the district did help. Just took a while.

As for those drivers who parked over the pathway, yeah…

Blocked from solving a problem? You don’t need a podcast to have a voice. Bus us in to open a pathway for you.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.