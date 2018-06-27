Burn Scars Removed

(WSVN) - A badly scarred man thought an experimental treatment would change his life. Instead, he said he was left disappointed, so he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

It happened over 50 years ago.

Jose Bosquez, wants scars removed: “We were in a fire. It was an electrical fire in an apartment in Brooklyn.”

Jose was four years old. He was trapped in the blaze with his brother and sister.

Jose Bosquez: “My brother and I had burns. My younger sister actually died of smoke inhalation.”

Jose was left with burns on his leg, his arm and his back that scarred him physically and mentally.

Jose Bosquez: “You get teased at school and things like that. I guess that stuck with me. I’ve always covered up.”

The memories of the taunting is just as strong 50 years later. It’s why Jose has never been places many South Floridian love.

Jose Bosquez: “Everybody talks about going to the beach. Things like that, that is something I have avoided my whole life because of the scarring.”

And then in 2015, he found out about a study being done in Miami to test different lasers to remove burn scars.

He volunteered to let them work on him.

Jose Bosquez: “It was like a godsend. After all these years, finally I can get this fixed and lead a normal life.”

In the beginning, Jose was encouraged by the results.

Jose Bosquez: “This here was as dark as this.”

Jose received four treatments that were able to remove the scars from this part of his calf.

Patrick Fraser: “So it worked.”

Jose Bosquez: “Yeah it was working.”

That treatment was in February 2016. It was the last one Jose says he got in the laser study.

Jose Bosquez: “I believed they were going to take care of everything.”

Instead, Jose is left with the rest of his calf, his arm and his back scarred like they have been since that horrible day decades ago.

Jose Bosquez: “I did what they told me to do. I did my part. Now I want them to do theirs.”

Well Howard, Jose was part of a research study that he thought would remove all his scars. Do they have to do that?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “No. I read the agreement and I can see how Jose could get his hopes up, but these types of research studies are tightly regulated by the government. In this case, that means the physician can only treat one area and, after the study, can treat a similar area that was not treated. But if they treat Jose’s calf in this study, they cannot treat his arm and leg unless he gets into a different research study.”

Despite that, I contacted Dr. Jill Waibel, who treated Jose and travels the world teaching other physicians about her laser treatments for burns.

She said to bring Jose back in.

Dr. Jill S. Waibel, Miami Dermatology and Laser Institute: “One of the things we couldn’t do in the study, because when you’re in this study you’re sort of confined to the parameters…”

Dr. Waibel is doing 26 different research studies treating many people like Jose for free.

Dr. Jill S. Waibel: “We develop a lot of the technologies, so I just want to pay it forward and help patients as much as we can.”

Dr. Waibel then showed Jose a new treatment that she thinks would help on his leg.

Dr. Jill S. Waibel: “This is a fractional laser, and that’s the magical laser that really takes the scar out and then the skin heals to almost normal. I think you will be excited when we do it.”

The treatments will help Jose achieve his dream of removing as many burn scars as possible.

It’s just what he wanted when he called Help Me Howard.

Jose Bosquez: “I’m ecstatic and I cant wait for them to start.”

And those treatments will begin in July. Now, Jose has insurance, but insurance doesn’t cover scars from burns.

It’s considered cosmetic, but Dr. Waibel is working with other doctors from around the country to change that so people burned in fires can get their insurance to pay for the removal of the scars.

Good luck with that and it’s very nice of Dr. Waibel for helping Jose for free.

