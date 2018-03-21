(WSVN) - He owns a computer business. Above him is a karate and boxing gym. The problem: He wants them to power down their noise level. But can he force them to be quiet? It’s why he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When you think about kids tinkering with computers, you’d think, that’s kinda new.

It’s not.

George Schulte, 22nd Century Tech: “I started in high school. It was one of those things, back in the ’70s, that were just starting to come in to use.”

George has been in the computer business all his life. Today he owns 22nd Century Tech in Dania Beach, where he repairs and builds computers.

George Schulte: “It’s a challenge, and every day is different, and when you have your own business, you have a great boss.”

It’s nice — unless that boss gets a headache at work.

George Schulte: “Sometimes there are loud bangs that come unexpectedly.”

When George looked at this space, he noticed the karate and boxing gym on the second floor — but it was quiet that day.

So he signed a lease and moved in.

George Schulte: “It’s hard to concentrate when you hear slams and yells and beeps and buzzers.”

The noise, of course, is coming from the gym above George.

Patrick Fraser: “What is that?”

George Schulte: “Sounds like they are doing a little bit of exercising up there.”

It was jump roping on the hardwood floors, where they have karate lessons, a boxing ring and a punching bag.

George Schulte: “When they get the whole class moving, given the age of this building, it wouldn’t surprise me if they came crashing through.”

George asked them to put down mats to quiet the place. They did not.

He kept a log of how many minutes it was unbearable for him each day — and then sent a cease and desist letter requesting some peace.

Patrick Fraser: “Did the noise stop?”

George Schulte: “No. It got louder.”

George thought about moving his business, but dropped that idea.

George Schulte: “And, you know, moving is expensive, and your customers, they get used to where you are, and there’s nothing available in this area.”

Well, Howard, is George entitled to peace and quiet?

Howard Finkelstein: “If this were an apartment, condo or home, you would be entitled to peace and quiet. But this is a commercial lease, and you don’t get as much protection from noise. The law will then determine if you should have known there was noise coming from the second floor, and in all likelihood, will rule George is out of luck.”

I spoke to the owner of Canino’s Karate and Boxing. Bonnie Canino said she understood George’s problem and respected him, but carpet would get too sweaty and mats are too expensive.

I spoke to the landlord. Tamara Wohl said Canino’s had been great tenants for 15 years.

She said she told George about the noise, and if he was not happy, she would let him out of his lease and return his security deposit.

George’s reply? No.

George Schulte: “I don’t see any reason I should move. I am not the one making the noise.”

George is not going to give up, though.

George Schulte: “I may have to go to court.”

If George decides to go to court, he needs to be aware that if he loses, he has to pay the landlord’s legal fees. It might be cheaper for him to either take the landlord’s offer to break the lease and move, or just put up with the noise until the lease expires.

