A South Florida woman paid to have windows installed on her back porch, but despite being brand new, they leaked every time it rained. When she couldn’t get ahold of the installer, she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Eighty-five-year old Susan Hansford gets by just fine on her own, something she attributes to being brought up by her single father.

Susan Hansford: “I was raised by a man, so I learned to do man things and to be independent.”

It serves her well. Despite losing her husband years ago, she runs her Fort Lauderdale home all by herself. One of her favorite spots to sit and relax is her back porch.

Susan Hansford: “Every morning I get up and I’m blessed to be able to able to look at the water like that and just enjoy it.”

To make the porch even cozier, she hired someone to install new windows. She paid along the way and the work got done. Only problem, every time it rained, her windows leaked.

Susan Hansford: “I did not realize until we had a rainy, very rainy September, the flood, every window leaked.”

She was constantly cleaning up the mess.

Susan Hansford: “It comes in and it just goes right along here and that’s why I decided to leave all the towels up, because I was tired of mopping the water that comes in from the leaking windows.”

When she wasn’t cleaning, she was calling the installer to come out and fix the problem.

Susan Hansford: “I’ve been trying and trying and trying.”

First he said, he’d take care of it. Then he told her he no longer had a car.

Susan Hansford: “So I said, ‘Well, I can come get you,’ I said, ‘If it’s all caulking that you need, I can come get you.'”

After that, she couldn’t get a hold of him.

Susan Hansford: “Aw, just please come fix the windows, you know, caulking, whatever it needs, so that the windows don’t leak all over.”

And that’s when Susan called us.

Susan Hansford: “I paid him in good faith without me even being here and I trusted him, I paid him. All I want is to finish the job.”

Howard, the windows are brand new but they leak when it rains. Can the installer just walk away?

Howard Finkelstein: “The contract required both getting the windows and installing them and that means installing them properly, so the job is not done until they are. By law, he owes her a return visit to fix the windows.”

We called the installer for weeks. Finally, he said he’d send someone by and he did.

Susan Hansford: “They caulked all the way, that’s where it needed to be done, all the way around there.”

The independent 85-year-old even tested the work herself.

Susan Hansford: “He kept saying ‘Wait for the rain.’ Well it hasn’t rained that much.”

Brandon Beyer: “Right but it survived your hose test?

Susan Hansford: “Oh it did yes.”

Susan does pretty well on her own. When she needed a little help, it was our pleasure.

Susan Hansford: “I appreciate everything you’ve done for me, because it would not have gotten done otherwise.”

Howard says It’s important to deal with someone who has a good reputation for reliability. So if something like this happens, you can count on them to come back and make it right.

Got a problem, need a hand? Here’s how you reach us. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

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