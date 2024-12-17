He was at a coffee shop and needed to use the restroom, but they would not let him in. Can a business block you from using their restroom? It’s why he called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

I see white and call it a color; Kurt sees it and calls it relaxing.

Kurt Perez: “It’s a sign of something that is nice. It’s a calming feel.”

And in his decorated white house, Kurt loves to enjoy life with a nice cup of Nespresso.

Kurt Perez: “It comes in different flavors, and it’s just wonderful. You just smile.”

The other day Kurt was on Miami Beach and stopped at the Nespresso store to buy more pods.

Kurt Perez: “I needed to use the restroom. I had seen someone come out of the restroom. So I asked one of the people that I thought was an employee for the code to go to the bathroom.”

The response jolted him.

Kurt Perez: ‘We don’t have a bathroom.'”

The bathroom door requires a code to enter, so Kurt asked another employee.

Kurt Perez: “She admitted there was a bathroom there. But it was for employees.”

Kurt was calm. That’s him. But, he was irritated.

Kurt Perez: “Why wouldn’t you let the customer go to the restroom? It’s a common courtesy.”

It’s a new store that sells machines, boxes of pods, and cups of coffee. But on the day Kurt was there—no bathroom access.

Kurt Perez: “I know it’s something trivial, but if I keep my mouth quiet, then the next person who really, really, really needs to go. I don’t want them to have that feeling that I had.”

Well, everyone has had to go, but does a business have to let you go at their bathroom, Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “It’s simple. Yes, they do. Whether it’s a coffee shop, a restaurant, or a furniture store, they have to let customers use their restroom. If you are not a customer, they do not have to let you use the bathroom.”

We contacted Nespresso.

They pointed out the store had a bathroom on the second floor for employees, and they reminded their workers that the bathroom on the first floor that Kurt was not allowed to use was for customers.

We went by—the bathroom now has a sign that says “restroom for customer use only”, and when we asked, they gave us the code to open the door.

Kurt Perez: “Now, a future customer will come in and be able to use the restroom. That’s all I wanted.”

It shows you what kind of person Kurt is; he didn’t call us for himself as much as wanting to help other people.

Kurt Perez: “I’m happy I called you. I got the results I was expecting. I am very pleased with the outcome. Thank you.”

Nice of you to call us, Kurt. And I go to a sandwich shop that has a sign that says ‘restroom is broken’. That sign has been there for a year. They get away with it because no one complains.

If you go to a business that won’t let you use their restroom, file a complaint with your local government or the state.

A wash with problems? Don’t want to sink any further? Get behind us to flush your problems away.

With this help me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.