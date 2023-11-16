(WSVN) - She was told she had 30 days to get out of a mobile home she owned, and if she didn’t her trailer, the association would take it and sell her home. Is that legal? To find out, she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Dianellys’ mobile home was a gift. Literally.

Dianellys Molina (translation): “The trailer was initially purchased by my children’s grandfather. Then he put it in my name.”

This is the only home Dianellys’ two children know. A place they love.

Dianellys Molina: “It’s been practically my whole life here with the children.”

Twenty years after moving in, it all changed when she was walking her dog and her bosses’ dog, who she was pet sitting.

The property manager came out.

Dianellys Molina: “I was walking, she passed me by, and she told me, ‘You know that you can’t have two dogs here,’ and I said, ‘OK, I didn’t know that, but hey, that’s fine. In a little while, this dog is leaving.'”

Dianellys was fined for allowing a visitor’s dog on the property. She paid the fine and thought that was it.

Eleven months later, she got this letter.

Dianellys Molina: “That letter says that I have 30 days to get out of here for having a second dog. That’s just basically what it says.”

Dianellys was accused of walking her bosses’ dog again. Not true, she said.

Dianellys Molina: “I know that I can’t have two dogs, after all that happened last year.”

While Dianellys owns her trailer, she rents the space it sits on, and now she feared losing the home.

Dianellys Molina: “She won’t accept the rent because that’s usually what she’s done in the past. Then, after she doesn’t accept the rent, she takes you to court like you are not paying, to evict you.”

Dianellys was stunned that she had 30 days before she will be evicted. Enough time to pack up, but not enough time to sell her home.

Dianellys Molina: “She wants me to go, and leave my trailer for her to sell and keep my money.”

Dianellys was left in tears. Her home is worth money. Now, she about to lose all that.

Dianellys Molina: “I need you to help me so she doesn’t kick me out of here, because it’s unfair.”

Doesn’t seem fair, but is it legal to evict someone from their home and then sell that mobile home? Howard?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “This is not fair, but yes, it’s legal. If the landowner has the right to evict you, you have three choices: move the trailer, sell it or abandon it. Giving someone 30 days to sell it is also not fair. The best solution: delay the eviction so you can sell it, but you need to hire a lawyer, and many people who live in mobile homes do not have the money to do that.”

We tried to contact the property manager at Haven Lake Estates. She wouldn’t talk to us.

Our solution: we spoke to Broward Legal Aid.

They took a simple step, but it worked. They got Haven Lake to give Dianellys 45 days to sell her mobile home, and she did, after that call to Help Me Howard.

Dianellys Molina: “Very grateful for you guys. Without you, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Dianellys then used the money from the sale of the trailer to buy a house. A pool in the back, lots of room and lots of smiles.

Dianellys Molina: “I’m able to have a cat, a dog, doing barbecue, parking on the grass, a lot of freedom, thank God. Yes, I’m very grateful.”

And in the end, everything worked out for the best for Dianellys, and I was surprised the mobile home park could end up owning Dianellys’ trailer if she didn’t sell it or move it, but in the eyes of the law, it’s abandoned on their property, and they can keep it. However, in this case, Dianellys beat them by selling it.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

