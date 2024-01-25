(WSVN) - They paid a company to install a new air conditioning system. Then that company went out of business without finishing the job. It’s why they called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When Shamar’s life began, it was tough for him.

Mittylyn Holness: “He was born sick. Congenital heart defects. So his first surgery, he was like a month.”

As he grew, Mittylyn says, her son’s heart problems continued.

Mittylyn Holness: “At 5 years old, they decided to do another surgery to clear the valve. At 13 years old, a total replacement, mechanical valve.”

Five heart surgeries over the years. Listen to Shamar’s artificial valve beating to show he’s doing well.

Shamar: “You can hear it? I feel better, feel way better, just living day by day.”

Along with the heart issues, Shamar has developed asthma and the problems that come with that.

Mittylyn Holness: “He started having breathing problems maybe after his second surgery, and he couldn’t breathe. I had to call the paramedics sometimes twice a week.”

To help Shamar, Mittylyn was told to clean the air ducts.

When that didn’t work, she had to replace them and install a new air conditioning system. It was not cheap.

Mittylyn Holness: “And they gave me an estimate for almost $20,000.”

Mittylyn got a second job, and her husband came out of retirement to work to pay for the new system. The company Jack Rabbit, did the work. Almost.

Mittylyn Holness: “The straps in the AC wasn’t the right straps.”

Patrick Fraser: “So they didn’t close?

Mittylyn Holness: “No. And then I would be in trouble because the work had been done, like, I didn’t have a permit.”

The permit expired, and Mittylyn says Jack Rabbit didn’t do the duct work properly, either, because Shamar’s room is hot and won’t cool.

Mittylyn Holness: “His room is so warm, he can’t sleep in there. He’s a heart patient. He’s got to have the place cool enough for him to breathe. Sleep is so important to a heart patient.”

For months, Mittylyn tried to get Jack Rabbit to finish the job. Then she got the news: they had gone out of business.

Mittylyn Holness: “And for them to just close their company and leave me hanging in the air? I think that’s the meanest thing you could do to somebody.”

A new company had bought Jack Rabbit’s assets but said they weren’t responsible for the unfinished work.

But like her son that never gives up, Mittylyn wasn’t about to take a beating on this AC deal.

Mittylyn Holness: “And I send the email, and I say, ‘Oh, my God, I hope Howard reads this e-mail or Patrick. I just know that they would help me.'”

We’ll try! So, Howard, what can Mittylyn do if the company folds up?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Almost nothing. When a small company goes out of business, you are generally out of luck. That’s why you pay as you go, so you can use whatever money you did not spend to hire a new company to finish the job, or hope the company who bought their name and assets will make good on the old company’s obligations.”

And that’s what happened here.

Even though Air Pros didn’t have to do the work Jack Rabbit failed to do, they did it.

After we talked to Air Pros, they pulled a new permit for Mittylyn, finished the job and even paid the $700 for the permit. The city then approved everything.

Mittylyn Holness: “I’m overjoyed. I am so happy.”

Air Pros then did the duct work in Shamar’s room. Way more than anyone could have asked.

Mittylyn Holness: “Thank you so much, Help Me Howard, for helping me through this. And thank you, Air Pro, for coming out to finish and helping me for my inspection.”

Nice that it all worked out, and Mittylyn did her homework. She heard good things when she researched the AC company that went out of business. Sometimes you do things right and still get ripped off, but Air Pros saved her.

Dealing with someone who is heartless? Tired of taking a beating? Chill and let us handle it, so we can cool things off for you.

With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.