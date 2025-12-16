One person was worried he might lose his home. Another needed flooring and a new wheelchair. Both were on Help Me Howard, and what happened after they were on 7News is why we bring in Patrick and Howard.

Two remarkable people, both facing difficult problems

Stephen Miller: “It’s not there, I am like aargh.”

And both vowing they have to solve their problems.

Joseph Truscello: “It’s gonna hurt me to the point where I will not be able to afford to live here anymore.”

Let’s begin with Joseph, a Marine who was injured while fighting for America in Afghanistan.

Joseph Truscello: “Honestly, if I had to do it again, I would definitely do it again.”

For his service, Joseph earned a veterans exemption, which lowered the property taxes on his home from around $10,000 a year to $325, and then the crushing roadblock.

Joseph Truscello: “They said I cannot keep my business unless I have an agricultural tax exemption.”

When he returned from fighting in Afghanistan, Joseph opened a tree-trimming business called Sgt T’s.

The town of Davie said he couldn’t park his two business trucks behind his house unless he had an agricultural exemption.

Joseph Truscello: “So I would have to basically forfeit my [Veterans Affairs] benefit for taxes to take on an agricultural exemption.”

By law, you can’t have a veteran exemption if you have the agricultural exemption.

Davie also cited Joseph for a fence, tree-trimming materials, and other issues.

After we got involved, Davie gave Joseph extensions to try to solve the problems.

Joseph Truscello: “I think the town of Davie is trying to work with me.”

Our story aired. Joseph put in a new fence, cleared the land, uncovered two concrete slabs for parking his trucks, and resolved other issues.

Then in early December, it was time.

The town of Davie made their decision.

Board member: “…Been cancelled, correct.”

Board member: “Thank you. Canceled correct.”

Cancelled, corrected, meaning the violations had been resolved. Joseph could keep his veterans’ exemption and his house.

Joseph Truscello: “I can’t even explain how I feel, beyond relief.”

Give the town of Davie credit for guiding Joseph along, and Joseph says it all started coming together when he called Help Me Howard.

Joseph Truscello: “I’m beyond glad. You guys are my friends for life.”

Speaking of a friend, we just had Stephen on Help Me, Howard, a couple of weeks ago.

Stephen Miller: “I’m grateful, eternally grateful that help me, Howard was there.”

Stephen has cerebral palsy, his brother is mentally handicapped, and they survive on small social security checks.

Stephen Miller: “It’s not easy, but I am working on it.”

Stephen had called us to help find $9,200 that had disappeared from his bank account.

We helped find it, and Stephen finally received the money.

Stephen Miller: “That looked like a big relief.”

The story aired, and more good news.

Brian Johnson: “I saw your story on the news, and it compelled us to want to be able to provide some help and assistance.”

In the Help Me Howard, we mentioned that Stephen spent most of the money he got to repair a ceiling, a plumbing problem, and partially repair the bad flooring. We also pointed out that the small wheelchair he uses inside was falling apart.

Brian Johnson, from the Broward Center for Independent Living, took care of that.

Brian Johnson: “This is just a temporary kind of get you over, until we can get you the customized chair.”

Brian also says they will work to repair the floor.

Stephen Miller: “I think they’re wonderful people, they’ve got a heart of gold.”

Given a new wheelchair and a better floor.

Back to Joseph, who wants to give back to the town that helped him.

Joseph Truscello: “Anything going on tree-wise, it’s not a big deal for me to spend a day once a year, makes me feel good about doing something for the town I live in.”

Great news for the holiday season. Congratulations, Stephen and Joseph.

