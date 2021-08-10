HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hallandale Beach Police Department is actively searching for the driver who, they say, is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend.

According to police, the incident occurred Saturday just after 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway.

They say the victim was riding his bicycle when a white vehicle, possibly a sedan or SUV, struck him. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene and their vehicle is believed to have front-end damage.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 954-457-3021 or Police Headquarters at 954-457-1400.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 (TIPS) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org to receive up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the positive identification and arrest of the suspect in this case.

