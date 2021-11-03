DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - World-renowned artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey unveiled two murals at the Kirk Cottrell Pavilion in Deerfield Beach, Wednesday.

Both installations are 7 feet by 8 feet.

Along with the unveiling, Harvey announced a partnership between his Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the City of Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency.

Harvey said he hopes the pavilion will become a hub for marine life education.



Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.