FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three teens accused of killing their fellow classmate faced a judge on Thursday morning.

Seventeen-year-old Andre Clements, 17-year-old Christie Parisienne, and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith appeared in court.

The three teens face felony charges of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Dwight Grant.

Miramar Police said Grant was murdered in the stairwell of his apartment complex, Oct. 17.

The murder is said to stem from a romantic squabble. Detectives said Clements was upset the victim had had sex with his former girlfriend and, along with Parisienne and Smith, plotted the murder via text message.

Clements, Parisienne, and Smith, according to detectives, left behind a trail of evidence including text messages and were caught on surveillance video arriving at Grant’s apartment all dressed in black.

Investigators said Parisienne lured Grant into the stairwell near his apartment, and the other two teens beat him for more than 30 minutes while he begged for his life.

The arrest report states that Grant, already suffering from one stab wound to the neck, said, “End it,” and Clements “stabbed the victim in the chest” with a sword.

The three suspects then allegedly dumped Grant’s body in some nearby bushes, cleaned the blood with cleaning supplies, attempted to burn their clothes, and then dumped them in a nearby lake.

Police located the body days later.

In court on Thursday, it was made public that a grand jury will meet to hear their cases on Nov. 4 and decide if the trio will face adult charges. “It’s certainly disappointing. It’s always disturbing to see a 17-year-old child to be prosecuted in an adult court,” said Parisienne’s attorney Peter Butlien. “Those are very serious charges, very serious consequences for a 17-year-old.”

The teens are currently being held in juvenile detention.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Grant's mother pay for his funeral expenses.

