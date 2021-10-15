OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire residential building in Opa-Locka had to be evacuated due to a gas stove that exploded, sending one person to the hospital

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the building in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 135th Street just after 3 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the explosion occurred in a third-floor unit, leaving a hole in the wall around five feet wide.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated while officials determine its structural integrity.

One resident was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

