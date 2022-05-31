MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A former teacher at Everglades High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Miramar Police Department have charged Carlos Alberto Menendez, 49, with five counts of sexual battery on a minor by an authority figure. He was arrested and picked up by Sunrise Police on Friday.

According to police, Menendez has not worked at the school district for several years but was employed by the school district when the alleged crimes took place.

Based on the arrest warrant from Miramar Police, Menendez left Everglades High School to work at Cypress Hill High School in Weston. He then moved to Delaware where he is currently a teacher.

Police also said there may be other victims who have not come forward after Menendez left Everglades High School.

The timeline of events, according to the arrest warrant, began on Dec. 10, 2020 when the victim made a delayed report to Miramar Police Officers.

In that report, the victim stated that she was between the ages of 15 to 17 years old, while she was still a student at Everglades High School and had been forced into an ongoing sexual relationship with an employee at the school.

That employee was known to the victim as Menendez, who was the a teacher and the athletic director at the school.

The victim said the first incident happened in 2017, between the months of February and March, when Menendez would drop her off at a friend’s house in Miramar.

Menedez would then pull over to the side of the road and would engage in sexual activity with the victim.

There were a total of five times that Menendez committed sexual acts with the victim until October.

During their sexual relationship, the victim had three pregnancy scares, during which Menendez forced her to take a Plan-B pill to avoid any pregnancies.

After their sexual relationship ended, Menendez threatened to kill himself if the victim told anyone because he did not want to go to jail for 45 years.

The victim felt groomed and worried that someone else could fall victim to his predatory nature.

Once the relationship ended, the victim saw several text messages between Menendez and a student at Cypress Hill High School when he left Everglades High School.

The messages were not sexually explicit, but the victim felt the communication between him and the student was inappropriate.

