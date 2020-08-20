Forecast says hurricane could threaten Florida next week

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on TD 13. It’s proving a bit difficult to forecast how strong it will be down the road.

TD13 is forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Laura late Thursday, but after that, its strength remains uncertain. Some models dissolve it into a wave while others intensify it greatly.

What we know:

Tropical storm force winds and heavy rain are possible across the Northern Leeward Islands by Friday evening.

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands could see conditions deteriorate Friday night into Saturday morning. Watches and Warnings may be issued for you later today.

If TD 13 does not get any stronger than a tropical storm, it is still capable of heavy and gusty winds across Dom. Republic, Haiti, Turks & Caicos, Bahamas, Cuba & South Florida over the weekend.

Model Woes

The atmosphere surrounding TD 13 appears favorable for further strengthening with light to moderate shear (strong upper level winds that could keep it in check). It’s also traveling over warm waters.

Some models like the HWRF (Hurricane Weather Research & Forecasting) and HMON (Hurricanes in a Multi-scale Ocean Non-hydrostatic) show TD13 reaching major hurricane status in 5 days.

The UKMET (United Kingdom Meteorological Agency Model) and the Global Environmental Multi Scale aka Canadian model, keep it as a storm

The GFS (Global Forecasting System) is insisting on a stronger solution with the system near South Florida by Monday.

The ECMWF (European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts) weakens the system to just a tropical wave. This downward trend could be because of dry air getting in its path from some Saharan Dust. It also suggests high pressure to be fairly strong and possibly push the system south of South Florida and into the Gulf. We are hoping this scenario pans out.

Bottom Line: The islands needs to monitor closely. Pay attention to your local authorities. South Florida needs to stay alert. The possibility is high that we may see a tropical system over us late in the weekend or Monday. Unsure how strong it may be.

