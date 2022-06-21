(WSVN) - A 15-year-old from Marathon was arrested after posting a video on Instagram of himself holding an airsoft gun and making threats.

Sergio Jimenez was charged with writing or making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to MCSO, they also uncovered evidence that Jimenez was attempting to purchase a real handgun online before he was arrested.

“I take cases involving those making threats very seriously,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank my Detectives and the members of my Threat Management Team for their work in this important case.”

Jimenez admitted to making the threatening post, as well as posting other videos portraying drug sales and use. He also admitted to attempting to purchase a real handgun online so he could “take care of business”, according to MCSO.

A press release detailing Jimenez’s arrest did not specify if the threats were made to a specific person or location.

Jimenez was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.