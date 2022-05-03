ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A caring stranger stepped in to help after witnessing a chaotic crash, last Thursday

“It was really bad,” said Willy. “I was kind of shocked at first.”

Alicea works at a car wash in Seminole County. That’s when he heard a crashed and witnessed an SUV roll over and he ran to help the driver.

“[The] first thing I did was undo his seat belt. When I did his seat belt I tried to guide him to the floor over the roof because it was upside down,” Alicea said.

The driver, David, was still inside the car.

His wife said Alicea may have saved David form becoming paralyzed.

After David was rushed to the the ER, doctors learned he had a fractured spine.

“His surgeon later told him, you couldn’t have done any better, if you had gotten up – you’re back was so unstable – it’s very possible you could have been paralyzed,” said David’s wife.

Alicea said other people were also helping David as they waiting for first responders to get to the scene.

“I just kept talking to him because he kept trying to get up, trying to put a gentle hand on his shoulder every time, just don’t move because I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” said Alicea.

David is recovering from back surgery and hopes to thank those that helped him when he feels better.

