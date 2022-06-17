(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post.

According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and the Special Response Team served a probable cause narcotics search warrant on a home in Okeechobee.

Methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were located inside the home, leading to the arrests of Richard Anthony Bonnell, David Allen Lewis, Loren Johnston, Monique Rumsley, Karlie Lacey and Kimberly Stein.

Bonnell, charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, among other charges, was taken into custody in the one-piece cow suit and a pink hat.

The sheriff’s office had the last laugh in their Facebook post, warning residents who want to deal drugs in their county to “consider MOOOOOO-ving.”

Rumsley was arrested for the sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis and Lacey were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnston was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia.

