TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Tallahassee made an interesting DUI arrest after, they said, the driver of a Mustang managed to get his vehicle hung up on a power pole.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the arrest occurred on Saturday, just before 5:30 p.m.

In a video posted to social media by the department, the driver was out with friends when the Mustang hit a curb and “traveled up” the power pole.

Confused by the situation, the driver, seen on police bodycam footage, was heard telling the responding officer “Yeah, it sucks.”

It remains unknown if anyone was hurt, but the department did seem to poke fun at the embarrassing predicament.

“Not only could you be featured on our social media like this guy, you could get arrested, physically harm yourself or others, or end someone’s life (including your own). Oh, and you could also end up wrecking your shiny new Mustang.”

