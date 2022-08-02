(WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after, police said, he stole his roommate’s $1,800 parrot without her permission.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Justin David Peters from Summerland Key stole Piper, an Eclectus parrot, back in June.

On June 14, police said Peters’ 37-year-old roommate repeatedly told him to leave the bird alone and that he did not have permission to remove the bird from its cage and leave their home.

On June 13, according to witnesses, police said Peters was identified at a Monroe County bus stop with the parrot. At some point, witnesses said Peters was no longer there, but the parrot was left alone on the bus stop bench. The witnesses took possession of Piper and called authorities.

Witnesses told police Piper seemed stressed and agitated.

Security camera footage confirmed Peters was at several locations identified by witnesses.

Peters was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.

Piper was taken to the veterinarian due to multiple injuries, including multiple broken bones, a dislocated hip and blunt force trauma to one side of its body.

