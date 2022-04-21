TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The third day in Florida’s special session on the upcoming voter redistricting across the state continued in the House of Representatives.

On Wednesday afternoon, the senate voted across party lines, 24-15, in favor for a congressional map with portions proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Several Democratic representatives in the House opposed the new redistricting plan.

“Please remember our role. We have something in this country called the Voting Rights Act that was hard won,” said Dania Beach Dist. 100 Rep. Joseph Geller.

“When I look at what we’re doing with this map, when I look at the unconstitutionality of it, when I look at how we’re violating separation of powers,” said Tampa Dist. 63 Rep. Fentrice Driskell.

Rep. Felicia Simone Robinson also expressed her disapproval on the redistricting plan.

“Why do we continue to change the rules to work for a select group of Floridians?” said Robinson.

Republican representatives countered objections by their Democratic counterparts.

“I don’t think there’s any debate that there’s unresolved legal issues that are gonna have to be resolved, and by the way, the maps we passed before, I believe, had already been heading for the courts,” said Palm Bay Dist. 53 Rep. Randy Fine.

The senate on Wednesday also voted to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state.

Critics argue that this feud is due to the theme park giant’s opposition over the Parental Rights in Education law which was sign by the DeSantis last month.

The House is expected to give final approval for the measure on Thursday.

