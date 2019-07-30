FIU graduation cap decoration mistaken for explosive

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An engineering student who recently graduated from Florida International University decorated his cap not with inspirational quotes but with a miniature electronic display board representing his graduating class, which looked cool in the eyes of his classmates, but FIU Police feared otherwise.

This happened during the evening graduation ceremony at 5:11 p.m. Monday at FIU’s Ocean Bank Convocation Center at 11200 SW 8th St. in West Miami-Dade.

Can Cevik, the engineering graduate, decorated his graduation cap with an Arduino Uno, an open-source micro-controller board that was powered a 9 volt battery, displaying the message “FIU 2019.”

According to Cevik’s Instagram post, a police officer spotted the cap while graduates were checking in, so he never went inside the ceremony with the cap. Police called the bomb squad and destroyed the cap, giving Cevik a new one.

Cevik apologized in an Instagram post featuring the micro board saying he meant no harm to anyone at the graduation ceremony and appreciated the work police have done to ensure everyone’s safety.