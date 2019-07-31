FIU bridge collapse victims reach settlements with all but one defendant

MIAMI (WSVN) - The victims and survivors of the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University last year, which killed six and injured eight, have reached monetary settlements with every company implicated in the tragedy except for one.

According to the Miami Herald, FIGG, the Tallahassee-based firm that designed the 950-ton, 320-foot bridge, and Munilla Construction Management (MCM), the Miami-based general contractor, are among the companies that have signed to the deal that will add funds on top of the $42 million deal hashed out by the victims and MCM’s insurers in April.

Berger Group Holdings, Inc., an engineering consulting firm hired to double-check FIGG’s design and calculations for the FIU bridge, is the only defendant holding out on the deal.

According to a report released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Berger, which was founded by Louis Berger, was one of the companies at fault for the FIU bridge collapse in March 2018.

According to OSHA, FIGG’s bridge design was structurally flawed, which made matters worse when a lone Berger engineer conducted an inadequate review of the bridge’s third stage of construction.

“If Louis Berger had checked the design at Stage 3, it could’ve discovered structural deficiencies in the design, and this incident could’ve been prevented,” OSHA said.

If Berger fails to come to an agreement with the victims as other parties have done, the case will drag on and the assets saved up for them and their survivors will be frozen for another year and a half.

The next hearing for the FIU bridge collapse in scheduled for Aug. 20.

