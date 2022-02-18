OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The First Lady has made a South Florida stop.

Dr. Jill Biden touched down at around 4 p.m., Friday.

She’s visiting the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka.

The First Lady hosted a private listening and book reading session with military families.

It’s all part of the White House initiative Joining Forces.

Before coming down to South Florida, she also visited the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

