SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A testing lab in Miami-Dade County has confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Friday.

CardioPath, a private lab in the county, confirmed the first case came from samples taken from a previously hospitalized patient. The lab has since reported the case to the Florida Department of Health.

Due to HIPAA, they were unable to divulge the gender, age or any other information related to the patient.

