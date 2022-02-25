MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is searching for a robber, they said, targeted a Bank of America in Miami Beach.

According to the FBI, the robber entered the branch on 74th Street and Collins Avenue and demanded money from a bank employee just before 2 p.m., Thursday.

There were customers inside the branch at the time of the robbery but no injuries were reported.

The robber was seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans and black sunglasses.

The amount of money taken, if any, was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.