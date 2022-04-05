TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of Tampa sports fans got up close with lightning after leaving a baseball game.

“The burn from my necklace melted through my skin,” said Ashley Moberg

Ashley knows the odds after becoming a statistic.

“One in 500,000, and it turns out once you’ve been struck, the odds go to 1 in 100,000 getting struck again,” she said.

Last weekend, she and her father were in Tampa for a Yankee’s spring training game at Raymond James Stadium. But what should have been a nice father-daughter day, did not go as planned.

When Ashley and her 74-year-old father were heading back to their car in the parking lot, they were struck by lightning.

Ashley detailed the encounter in a TikTok video.

“There was a bright flash and there was a loud boom,” she said. “Next thing I know, I’m flying through the air. I see my dad’s face on the ground and my ears are ringing. I thought I was dying, I thought my dad was dead for 10 seconds and then he starts calling me for help and we’re partially paralyzed so it’s hard for us to move.”

Her father, John Moberg, received a black eye from the tumble.

“I was knocked totally unconscious. When I woke up my face was in the mud and I couldn’t move I was totally paralyzed,” John said.

The two were hospitalized for two days. Both of them are doing much better and are recovering from their burns and bruises.

On Monday, they flew back to their home in Chicago.

Even after their near-deadly encounter, they refused to let a little thing like lightning spoil their fun.

“We will be returning to Tampa eventually everybody saying ‘don’t let this scare you away.’ We will be coming back and I’m also planning on getting a lightning bolt tattoo,” said Ashley.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.