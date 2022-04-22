MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighter put out a fire after heavy smoke and fire tore through the back of a Miami home.

The fire broke out along Southwest 68th Avenue near Third Street, just before 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

Firefighters at the scene doused the flames within minutes as they searched for any victims.

The homeowner was safely evacuated, but one of his two dogs died inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

