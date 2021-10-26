SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family members of those who died in the Surfside condo collapse continue to fight to preserve the site as concerns grow that another building will be built in its place.

Four months since the tragedy, the site remains clear as federal, local and private investigations continue to try to determine what caused the condo to collapse. However, Tuesday morning, family members called the lack of discussion for a memorial a disgrace. “We want respect for our loved ones,” said Pablo Langesfeld.

“It’s going to be a disgrace in the history and a stain in this city,” said David Rodan.

“How is it possible that another building could go up where we don’t know why one fell in the first place,” said Martin Langesfeld.”

A judge has already approved moving forward with the sale of the property sometime in 2022 in the hopes of getting the victims money and assistance as soon as possible. “I would like to know who killed my daughter,” said Langesfeld. “I would like to know who killed 98 innocent people.”

For many, their loved ones’ bodies were never fully recovered. “A barren piece of land where the towers once stood, except for the ashes of our 98 loved ones, which remain mixed in with the earth that is still there,” said Lisa Shrem.

They said their fight will continue. A fight for a memorial to honor 98 souls lost on June 24, 2021.

“These families left with little but memories, will find peace on this hallowed ground,” said Reverend Bill Minson.

The families involved are expected to face a judge next week. An update from federal investigators is also expected at that time.

